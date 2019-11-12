Caitlyn Jenner Wants A ‘Break’ From Her Famous Family!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fans were surprised to learn that Caitlyn Jenner had signed on for the newest season of the British television show I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! But on Tuesday, November 12, the Olympian explained that a main reason for signing up to live in the Australian bush was the get a “break” from her famous family!

Caitlyn, 70, was officially announced as a member of the reality show cast on Tuesday. She said that her famous family — including Kylie, Kendall and Kim Kardashian — didn’t understand her reasoning for going on the show, which drops celebrities in the middle of nowhere to fend for themselves.

“I said, ‘Wow know what, I need a break, I like challenges,’” she explained.

She also talked up what skills she’ll bring to the show. “I am definitely a peace maker and I do think I bring people together,” Caitlyn explained. “I am also very handy making things and I am good at boiling water.”