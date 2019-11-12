Caitlyn Jenner Wants A ‘Break’ From Her Famous Family!

Fans were surprised to learn that Caitlyn Jenner had signed on for the newest season of the British television show I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! But on Tuesday, November 12, the Olympian explained that a main reason for signing up to live in the Australian bush was the get a “break” from her famous family!
Caitlyn, 70, was officially announced as a member of the reality show cast on Tuesday. She said that her famous family — including Kylie, Kendall and Kim Kardashian — didn’t understand her reasoning for going on the show, which drops celebrities in the middle of nowhere to fend for themselves.
“I said, ‘Wow know what, I need a break, I like challenges,’” she explained.
She also talked up what skills she’ll bring to the show. “I am definitely a peace maker and I do think I bring people together,” Caitlyn explained. “I am also very handy making things and I am good at boiling water.”
She added, “I will also keep the fire going and when it starts raining, I will make little streams to go outside the camp rather than through it!”
Caitlyn knows what she’s talking about, since she previously appeared on the American version of the show in 2003. The series lasted just two seasons before being cancelled.
Caitlyn, who had not yet transitioned at the time, competed against celebrities including Tyson Beckford and Melissa Rivers. She came in fourth.
“Being in the Jungle is certainly not easy and yes, it is totally back to basics but I thought this would be a great opportunity to leave everything behind for three weeks. Last time, it was almost like a cleansing of the soul!” the former I Am Cait
star said.
Caitlyn said she’s not too afraid of battling the elements — or facing off with wildlife. “Dealing with other people is by far the hardest thing,” she said. “It's much more difficult than dealing with the most poisonous snakes in the world. That's easy — just stay away from them! You can't get away from the other people and it will be a very different experience for me.”
She also admitted that the show might be difficult because she’s not familiar with any of the other celebrities, who are well known across the pond but not famous in the U.S. Still, she’s optimistic she could be crowned “Queen of the Jungle.”
“I hope the UK loves me!” she said.
