Inside Caitlyn Jenner’s Shocking Reality TV Return!

It looks like Caitlyn Jenner is going to be back on television very soon. Caitlyn, who turned 70 this October, was spotted in Australia this week, apparently getting ready for her role on the British series I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!
The television show, which first started airing across the pond way back in 2002, drops celebrities in the middle of the Australian outback to fend for themselves.
Caitlyn was spotted in the Brisbane Airport on Sunday, November 10, amid rumors that she’ll be appearing on the newest season of the competition show. She’s reportedly going to receive a huge salary for the show, equal to at least $640,000 in U.S. dollars according to RadarOnline.com.
A source from the British network ITV told the website, “She’s such a huge name and a great get for producers.”
“ITV thinks she is one of their best ever signings. It’s a real bolt from the blue. They’ve asked her every year for a long time, but she finally felt the time was right,” they explained.
But there’s already some drama around Caitlyn’s appearance on the show. In a recent interview with a British publication, she claimed to not know what the show was about.
But fans have pointed out that Caitlyn actually appeared on the first season of the short-lived American version of the show back in 2003.
Caitlyn, who had not yet transitioned at the time, came in fourth place. She was beat by Jennifer Lopez
’s ex Cris Judd
, Joan Rivers
’ daughter Melissa
and radio host John Melendez
. Tyson Beckford
also appeared on that season.
I’m A Celebrity…
marks Caitlyn’s first major return to reality television since I Am Cait
was canceled in 2016. That show, which ran for two seasons, was all about her gender transition and how she adjusted to life out of the closet.
