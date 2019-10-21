The KarJenners Wish Kim A Happy 39th Birthday — See The Adorable Throwback Photos!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian turned 39 on October 21 and the KarJenner clan celebrated by posting some adorable photos of the reality star. Kris and Kendall Jenner both shared an abundance of throwback snapshots of Kim, while Kourtney, Khloe, and Kylie also gave their birthday wishes to Kim on social media.

Kris, 63, wrote on Instagram., “Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter @kimkardashian! You are such a force of nature. You are an incredible daughter, mommy, wife, friend and sister. Thank you for shining your bright light on everyone you love. You are always leading the way and showing us your true super power with how you are always reaching out to others. You are so kind, generous, and compassionate and I’m so proud of the amazing woman you have grown into. I love you so much and I’m beyond blessed to be your Mom. Have the best birthday and year ever.”

She signed it, “Mommy xoxo” and included the hashtag “#HappyBirthdayKim.”