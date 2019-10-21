The KarJenners Wish Kim A Happy 39th Birthday — See The Adorable Throwback Photos!

Kim Kardashian turned 39 on October 21 and the KarJenner clan celebrated by posting some adorable photos of the reality star. Kris and Kendall Jenner both shared an abundance of throwback snapshots of Kim, while Kourtney, Khloe, and Kylie also gave their birthday wishes to Kim on social media.
Kris, 63, wrote on Instagram., “Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter @kimkardashian! You are such a force of nature. You are an incredible daughter, mommy, wife, friend and sister. Thank you for shining your bright light on everyone you love. You are always leading the way and showing us your true super power with how you are always reaching out to others. You are so kind, generous, and compassionate and I’m so proud of the amazing woman you have grown into. I love you so much and I’m beyond blessed to be your Mom. Have the best birthday and year ever.”
She signed it, “Mommy xoxo” and included the hashtag “#HappyBirthdayKim.”
The momager posted a huge gallery of photos alongside her message. One showed a young Kim in white overalls and purple hair bows.
Photo credit: Kris Jenner / Instagram
Another photo had Kim in a fluffy white dress eating a snack with a guilty look on her face.
Photo credit: Kris Jenner / Instagram
One pic looked like Kim’s photo from preschool picture day. Her hair was pulled into two adorable buns.
Photo credit: Kris Jenner / Instagram
In another, Kris held a toddler Kim up to the camera.
Photo credit: Kris Jenner / Instagram
Another old photo showed Kris and Robert Kardashian cradling baby Kim and Kourtney in their arms. Robert died in 2003 from esophageal cancer.
Photo credit: Kris Jenner / Instagram
In one snapshot, Kim was dressed for a dance recital in a black leotard and matching top hat. She struck a pose with a silver cane.
Photo credit: Kris Jenner / Instagram
Kris included four more adorable photos with her Twitter post for Kim’s big day. One showed Kim with baby Psalm
, 5 months.
Photo credit: Kris Jenner / Instagram
The next showed teenaged Kim with baby Kendall.
Photo credit: Kris Jenner / Twitter
The third showed a little Kim dressed as Snow White with Kris. The last was of Kim and Kris at a recent KKW Beauty event.
Photo credit: Kris Jenner / Twitter
Kendall also posted two adorable throwback photos of herself as a baby with her big sister. “Happy birthday sister!!!” she wrote on her Instagram Story.
Photo credit: Kendall Jenner / Instagram
Kim was 16 when Kendall was born.
Photo credit: Kendall Jenner / Instagram
The supermodel also shared a photo she took of Kim and husband Kanye West
snuggled together on the couch.
Photo credit: Kendall Jenner / Instagram
Meanwhile, Khloe wrote on Instagram, “Rise and shine! Happy Monday! Happy birthday @kimkardashian!” She wrote in a longer post
, "It’s your birthday @kimkardashian!!! There are so many wonderful things I wish people knew about you. There are SO many things, so I will only name a few. For all the years of your life, you have glowed from the inside out. There has always been a magnetic energy about you. You’ve written your own set of rules, always with love. You have forever had an immense amount of courage and faith that everything will always work out. But most importantly, You leave people better. You want everyone to be the best version of themselves. You leave people feeling empowered and full. I pray, on your birthday and every day of your life, that you forever feel loved, respected and appreciated! We all love you so much! I am so proud of all that you were, all that you are and all that you are going to be! Happy birthday @kimkardashian!! You are everything to so many but especially me."
Photo credit: MEGA
Khloe, Kourtney, Kim and Kim’s friends went on a trip over the weekend to celebrate Kim’s special day. Kourtney called Kim the “almost birthday girl” in videos she posted from the outing. During their trip, they stopped by an Ulta to look at Kim’s KKW Beauty line
, which the makeup store just started carrying.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Kim also revealed that for her birthday, she gave all her “besties” their own gift bags filled with items from her Skims Shapewear
line, KKW Beauty makeup and Yeezy slides from Kanye’s fashion label.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Kylie posted on her Instagram Story, “Happy Kim Day.” The 22-year-old wrote in a separate post
, “Happy birthday to my beautiful big sister. I’m so blessed to have you in my life!! Your love, guidance, selflessness and loyalty are unmatched ♥️ I love you in this life and beyond!!!”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Kim's BFF Larsa Pippen
wrote on Instagram, "Happy bday boo bear!! I love you so much, we’ve been [through] everything together. You’re my Bestie for life❤️. The best is yet to come."
Kourtney also posted this adorable throwback photo of her and Kim in matching plaid outfits.
Photo credit: Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram
