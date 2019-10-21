Star Magazine logo

Kim Kardashian in tiny outfits

HBD

Happy Birthday Kim! The ‘KUWTK’ Star’s Most Naked Moments From The Year

The mom of three is 39.

Kim Kardashian in tiny outfits

Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock / David Fisher/Shutterstock

Happy Birthday Kim Kardashian! The reality star turned 39 on October 21. Celebrate Kim’s special day with some of her most naked moments from the past year!

As Star readers know, while Kim is never afraid to strip down, her husband Kanye West has lately changed his mind about all her naked photos. During a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the couple clashed about her super revealing looks.

“I went through this transition where being a rapper, looking at all these girls and looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh my girl needs to be just like the other girls showing their body off,’’ Kanye, 42, explained. “I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone who is married and the father of now … about to be four kids. A corset is a form of underwear, it’s hot, for who though?” he asked of her Met Gala look.

When Kim said his concerns were making her anxious, he replied, “You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy.”

For Halloween, Kim and her sisters dressed as Victoria’s Secret Angels, complete with white lingerie and huge wings!
Kim made major headlines in this strappy dress she wore in February to the 2019 Hollywood Beauty Awards. The gown’s intricate top exposed most of her breasts.

Photo credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The reality star also showed off her ample cleavage in this green snakeskin dress.
She gave a clear view of her camel toe in this shocking catsuit.
Kim invited fans into her bedroom with a photo of herself in her underwear in bed.
She wore a super tight, custom Thierry Mugler dress to the Met Gala. A teeny tiny corset helped her achieve the sexy wet look.

Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

For the afterparty, she wore a blue latex dress whose plunging neckline circled her belly button.

Photo credit: Amanda Jones/WWD/Shutterstock

Kim rocked this see-through Alaïa bodysuit in Paris. Only tiny black underwear and a two pasties kept her private parts covered.

Photo credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

A few weeks later she wore a similar silver sheer catsuit that showed off all her curves.

Photo credit: Mohammed Mosteghanemi/Shutterstock

Over the summer, she posed in barely there bikinis with Kendall Jenner.
She rocked this super strappy bathing suit in Costa Rica.
The Skims Shapewear designer also showed off her curves in this teeny white bikini.
The reality star flaunted a ton of sideboob in this pink bathing suit.
Kim posed in a shirt from her brother Rob’s tee shirt line — and nothing else!
Kim rocked this see-through Alexander Wang bodysuit that left little to the imagination.
Kim posed completely naked with baby Chicago for her KKW Beauty campaign last fall.
This top Kim wore during New York Fashion Week in September was also completely see-through, showing off tons of cleavage.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

