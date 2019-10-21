Happy Birthday Kim! The ‘KUWTK’ Star’s Most Naked Moments From The Year

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Happy Birthday Kim Kardashian! The reality star turned 39 on October 21. Celebrate Kim’s special day with some of her most naked moments from the past year!

As Star readers know, while Kim is never afraid to strip down, her husband Kanye West has lately changed his mind about all her naked photos. During a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the couple clashed about her super revealing looks.

“I went through this transition where being a rapper, looking at all these girls and looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh my girl needs to be just like the other girls showing their body off,’’ Kanye, 42, explained. “I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone who is married and the father of now … about to be four kids. A corset is a form of underwear, it’s hot, for who though?” he asked of her Met Gala look.

When Kim said his concerns were making her anxious, he replied, “You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy.”