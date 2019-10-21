Happy Birthday Kim! The ‘KUWTK’ Star’s Most Naked Moments From The Year

Happy Birthday Kim Kardashian! The reality star turned 39 on October 21. Celebrate Kim’s special day with some of her most naked moments from the past year!
As Star readers know, while Kim is never afraid to strip down, her husband Kanye West has lately changed his mind about all her naked photos. During a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the couple clashed about her super revealing looks.
“I went through this transition where being a rapper, looking at all these girls and looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh my girl needs to be just like the other girls showing their body off,’’ Kanye, 42, explained. “I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone who is married and the father of now … about to be four kids. A corset is a form of underwear, it’s hot, for who though?” he asked of her Met Gala look.
When Kim said his concerns were making her anxious, he replied, “You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy.”
Kim made major headlines in this strappy dress she wore in February to the 2019 Hollywood Beauty Awards. The gown’s intricate top exposed most of her breasts.
Photo credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock
The reality star also showed off her ample cleavage in this green snakeskin dress.
Kim invited fans into her bedroom with a photo of herself in her underwear in bed.
Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
For the afterparty, she wore a blue latex dress whose plunging neckline circled her belly button.
Photo credit: Amanda Jones/WWD/Shutterstock
Kim rocked this see-through Alaïa bodysuit in Paris. Only tiny black underwear and a two pasties kept her private parts covered.
Photo credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock
A few weeks later she wore a similar silver sheer catsuit that showed off all her curves.
Photo credit: Mohammed Mosteghanemi/Shutterstock
Over the summer, she posed in barely there bikinis with Kendall Jenner
.
She rocked this super strappy bathing suit in Costa Rica.
The reality star flaunted a ton of sideboob in this pink bathing suit.
This top Kim wore during New York Fashion Week in September was also completely see-through, showing off tons of cleavage.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
