Khloe Kardashian Refuses To Defend Kourtney During Major Fight With Kim

Khloe Kardashian was trying to stay away from sisters Kim and Kourtney’s latest blowout fight, but in a new clip from the November 17 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians the Good American designer gets pulled into the feud! The startling footage comes just days after Kourtney, 40, confessed that she’s taking a huge step back from the family’s flagship show.
As Star readers know, Kim, 39, and Kourtney got into a major fight while trying to plan their daughters’ joint birthday party. Penelope, 7, and North, 6, wanted to have a Candy Land theme for their big day, and the sisters agreed to do it. But complications quickly arose when Kourtney confessed that she wanted to have healthier candy for the party.
“It’s not going to be healthy no matter what, sugar is not healthy,” the Poosh blogger said. “But let’s not do the nasty stuff with, like, food coloring and gross s**t.”
1 of 9
Kim flipped out. In the new footage, both sisters tried to get Khloe, 34, on their side of the issue.
2 of 9
“She's actually insane,” Kim told her younger sister over the phone.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 9
“She just said that she wants to have a Candyland-themed party, but can't have any candy,” she continued, completely fed up. “I don't even know what to do. She just is so not my vibe.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 9
Later, Kourtney tried to explain herself to Khloe. “Kim and I have been fighting today,” she began, but Khloe didn’t want to hear it.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 9
“It's really ironic. Last big 'sister fight', Kourtney was calling me the meddler,” Khloe said, remembering Kourtney and Kendall Jenner’s blowout battle
last year, which ended with Khloe being attacked with a potato slingshot.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 9
“I don't want potatoes thrown at me anymore,” she said.
Photo credit: MEGA
7 of 9
Khloe actually did agree with Kim about the party, as she revealed in her confessional. “Don't have a f**king Candyland party if you're going to want, like, sugar-free candy,” the Revenge Body host told the cameras.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
8 of 9
But she refused to tell either sister her feelings. Instead she wondered if they were “fighting about something a lot deeper.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
9 of 9
That “something a lot deeper” might be Kourtney’s commitment to the show. In a trailer for season 17
, the Poosh blogger revealed that she wouldn’t care if the show ended, which sparked a fight with her sisters.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Kim flipped out. In the new footage, both sisters tried to get Khloe, 34, on their side of the issue.
“She's actually insane,” Kim told her younger sister over the phone.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“She just said that she wants to have a Candyland-themed party, but can't have any candy,” she continued, completely fed up. “I don't even know what to do. She just is so not my vibe.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Later, Kourtney tried to explain herself to Khloe. “Kim and I have been fighting today,” she began, but Khloe didn’t want to hear it.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“It's really ironic. Last big 'sister fight', Kourtney was calling me the meddler,” Khloe said, remembering Kourtney and Kendall Jenner’s blowout battle
last year, which ended with Khloe being attacked with a potato slingshot.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“I don't want potatoes thrown at me anymore,” she said.
Khloe actually did agree with Kim about the party, as she revealed in her confessional. “Don't have a f**king Candyland party if you're going to want, like, sugar-free candy,” the Revenge Body host told the cameras.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
But she refused to tell either sister her feelings. Instead she wondered if they were “fighting about something a lot deeper.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
That “something a lot deeper” might be Kourtney’s commitment to the show. In a trailer for season 17
, the Poosh blogger revealed that she wouldn’t care if the show ended, which sparked a fight with her sisters.
Photo credit: INSTARImages