Khloe Kardashian Refuses To Defend Kourtney During Major Fight With Kim

Khloe Kardashian was trying to stay away from sisters Kim and Kourtney’s latest blowout fight, but in a new clip from the November 17 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians the Good American designer gets pulled into the feud! The startling footage comes just days after Kourtney, 40, confessed that she’s taking a huge step back from the family’s flagship show.

As Star readers know, Kim, 39, and Kourtney got into a major fight while trying to plan their daughters’ joint birthday party. Penelope, 7, and North, 6, wanted to have a Candy Land theme for their big day, and the sisters agreed to do it. But complications quickly arose when Kourtney confessed that she wanted to have healthier candy for the party.

“It’s not going to be healthy no matter what, sugar is not healthy,” the Poosh blogger said. “But let’s not do the nasty stuff with, like, food coloring and gross s**t.”