Tristan Thompson and Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Invites Khloe’s Ex Tristan Thompson To Dinner!

The reality star said, ‘Forgiveness is the best way.’

Credit: MEGA (2)

Kim Kardashian shocked Khloe when she revealed that she’d invited her sister’s cheating ex Tristan Thompson to dinner. Kim, 39, emphasized that she thought “forgiveness” was the right path with the NBA player, who cheated on Khloe, 35, multiple times before they split in February 2019.

In the clip from season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which premieres this spring, Khloe was in her kitchen, trying to get over a cold, when Kim FaceTimed her. Her older sister was staying in New York City.

Kim explained, “So I was leaving the Mercer Hotel and then I got a call on my cell from Tristan. He was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m right next door.’”

She continued, “He was like, ‘What are you doing?’ and I was like, ‘Oh I’m gonna go have dinner with my friends,’ so I was like, ‘Do you wanna come?’”

“You invited him to dinner?!” Khloe asked, taken aback.

“Kind of but I was just like, ‘Oh my God, what did I do?’” Kim said. “Should I not invite him to dinner?”

Khloe was diplomatic with her answer. She said, “I think you’ve got to do what’s best for you. If you want him to have a drink at the end, there’s nothing wrong with that. That’s beyond generous of you.”

Kim said, “I don't think what Tristan did was obviously right. … Obviously that’s not my thing and I brutalized him,” referencing his cheating scandals. Khloe laughed at her sister’s comments.

Kim continued, “But I also know that’s True’s dad and that mom cheated on dad and all their friends forgave mom.” Kris Jenner has spoken out in the past about the affair she had while married to Robert Kardashian. They divorced in 1991.

Khloe explained, “No, I think what you’re doing is a nice thing. I think it’s BEYOND generous of you that you invited him.”

The KKW Beauty mogul added, “I think forgiveness is like the best way.” Khloe said, “This was like a drive by gossip session,” before hanging up.

As Star readers know, Tristan was outed for cheating on Khloe just days before she gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018. She ultimately decided to forgive him, but in February 2019 he stepped out on her again with Jordyn Woods, who was sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

