Kim Kardashian Invites Khloe’s Ex Tristan Thompson To Dinner!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian shocked Khloe when she revealed that she’d invited her sister’s cheating ex Tristan Thompson to dinner. Kim, 39, emphasized that she thought “forgiveness” was the right path with the NBA player, who cheated on Khloe, 35, multiple times before they split in February 2019.

In the clip from season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which premieres this spring, Khloe was in her kitchen, trying to get over a cold, when Kim FaceTimed her. Her older sister was staying in New York City.

Kim explained, “So I was leaving the Mercer Hotel and then I got a call on my cell from Tristan. He was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m right next door.’”

She continued, “He was like, ‘What are you doing?’ and I was like, ‘Oh I’m gonna go have dinner with my friends,’ so I was like, ‘Do you wanna come?’”

“You invited him to dinner?!” Khloe asked, taken aback.