Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Fight About Larsa Pippen’s ‘Bullying’ On Girls Trip

Kourtney Kardashian was fed up with BFF Larsa Pippen during their girls trip on the October 20 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. But surprisingly, Khloe didn’t take her sister’s side in the conflict and she ended up defending Larsa on Twitter!
Kourtney, Khloe, Larsa and a group of their friends went on a trip to Turks and Caicos. One of the women with them was Poosh.com COO Sarah Howard, and she and Larsa, 45, did not see eye to eye.
Larsa wanted to meet up with a man she knew from Miami. “She keeps talking about it, and talking and talking,” Khloe, 35, told Kourtney, 40. “We’re not going to go, because we want to go back to the house,” Kourtney replied.
Khloe told the camera, “I think Kourtney thought or was hoping that Larsa would forget to go to a guy’s house later but that doesn’t seem to be happening and I’m literally caught in the middle. Kourtney has no intention of going but she also has no intention of telling Larsa that she doesn’t want to go.”
Later that night, the girls went to a nightclub. Sarah told the group that she’d seen a woman crying in the bathroom and that she wanted to help her. “Who cares? It’s not our fault it’s not our problem,” Larsa said.
“I don’t know why it’s such a big deal to you? Why does it personally offend you that I care that someone is upset in the bathroom?” Sarah shot back. Larsa called Sarah a “lunatic” and a “psycho” for caring about the woman in the bathroom.
“I don’t know if she’s mad that nobody wants to go to this guy’s house but the way that Larsa was speaking to Sarah was just so not cool,” Kourtney admitted. “I’m not just going to stand here and listen to her talk to my friend that way.”
The new day, Kourtney told Larsa, “Just understand where other people are coming from and not to be so judgmental if they’re not the same as you. Don’t be a bully. You were being mean.”
When the episode aired, Khloe defended Larsa on Twitter. ““I know that @larsapippen is a great friend to Kourt and she has a great heart. Sarah and her are simply different people. But both are good souls #KUWTK,” she wrote.
In another tweet she wrote, “I’m not ‘afraid’ of going on girls trips per say. I just don’t think it’s relaxing to go on a girls trip where everybody is fighting the entire time. But I was bored #KUWTK.”
Kourtney seemingly struck back at her sister, writing, “I love a girls trip, drama and all. #kuwtk.”