Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Fight About Larsa Pippen’s ‘Bullying’ On Girls Trip

Kourtney Kardashian was fed up with BFF Larsa Pippen during their girls trip on the October 20 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. But surprisingly, Khloe didn’t take her sister’s side in the conflict and she ended up defending Larsa on Twitter!

Kourtney, Khloe, Larsa and a group of their friends went on a trip to Turks and Caicos. One of the women with them was Poosh.com COO Sarah Howard, and she and Larsa, 45, did not see eye to eye.

Larsa wanted to meet up with a man she knew from Miami. “She keeps talking about it, and talking and talking,” Khloe, 35, told Kourtney, 40. “We’re not going to go, because we want to go back to the house,” Kourtney replied.

Khloe told the camera, “I think Kourtney thought or was hoping that Larsa would forget to go to a guy’s house later but that doesn’t seem to be happening and I’m literally caught in the middle. Kourtney has no intention of going but she also has no intention of telling Larsa that she doesn’t want to go.”