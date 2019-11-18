Star Magazine logo

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson

Huge

Are Khloe Kardashian & Baby True Thompson Getting Their Own Reality Show?

The single mom is ready to step into the spotlight!

Khloe Kardashian and her 19-month-old daughter True Thompson might be getting their own Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-off. In the November 17 episode of the E! reality show, Khloe, 35, revealed that she has a new reality show in the works.

During the episode, Khloe and mom Kris Jenner were having a meeting inside her house with some producers.

Khloe didn’t explain on camera was the meeting was for, but there were some major clues. The Good American designer said the producers were helping her “finalize the show that I’m developing.”

The camera quickly glimpsed some concept art that showed the title: Khloe & True Take The World. The name is reminiscent of previous Kardashian spin-offs, like Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons, Kourtney & Kim Take Miami and Kourtney & Kim Take New York.

The producers said they “want to shoot and put this on the Internet as soon as possible.” They also said they’re hoping to make “a five- to seven-minute episode.”

It’s possible Khloe & True Take The World will be a streaming only series, appearing on YouTube or another service. But it might be a full-length series on television with a shorter Internet component.
The biggest question is whether Khloe’s ex and True’s dad Tristan Thompson will appear on the show with them.
As Star readers know, Tristan and Khloe started dating in 2016. Days before she gave birth to True in 2018, the NBA player was caught cheating on her. Khloe forgave him and tried to work things out, but he stepped out again in February 2019 with Jordyn Woods.
Khloe already has one spin-off currently airing. She hosts Revenge Body, which premiered in 2017 and has had three seasons so far. Each episode features contestants who Khloe supports as she helps them makeover their lives, which often includes a weight loss component.
Her sister Kylie Jenner currently has an active YouTube channel of her own, where she posts videos from inside her company Kylie Cosmetics and shares life with baby Stormi.
It’s not yet known when Khloe & True Take The World might premiere.
Will you watch Khloe and True’s spin-off? Sound off in the comments!

