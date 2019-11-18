Are Khloe Kardashian & Baby True Thompson Getting Their Own Reality Show?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Khloe Kardashian and her 19-month-old daughter True Thompson might be getting their own Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-off. In the November 17 episode of the E! reality show, Khloe, 35, revealed that she has a new reality show in the works.

During the episode, Khloe and mom Kris Jenner were having a meeting inside her house with some producers.

Khloe didn’t explain on camera was the meeting was for, but there were some major clues. The Good American designer said the producers were helping her “finalize the show that I’m developing.”

The camera quickly glimpsed some concept art that showed the title: Khloe & True Take The World. The name is reminiscent of previous Kardashian spin-offs, like Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons, Kourtney & Kim Take Miami and Kourtney & Kim Take New York.

The producers said they “want to shoot and put this on the Internet as soon as possible.” They also said they’re hoping to make “a five- to seven-minute episode.”