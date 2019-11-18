Are Khloe Kardashian & Baby True Thompson Getting Their Own Reality Show?

Khloe Kardashian and her 19-month-old daughter True Thompson might be getting their own Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-off. In the November 17 episode of the E! reality show, Khloe, 35, revealed that she has a new reality show in the works.
During the episode, Khloe and mom Kris Jenner were having a meeting inside her house with some producers.
Khloe didn’t explain on camera was the meeting was for, but there were some major clues. The Good American designer said the producers were helping her “finalize the show that I’m developing.”
The camera quickly glimpsed some concept art that showed the title: Khloe & True Take The World. The name is reminiscent of previous Kardashian spin-offs, like Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons, Kourtney & Kim Take Miami and Kourtney & Kim Take New York.
The producers said they “want to shoot and put this on the Internet as soon as possible.” They also said they’re hoping to make “a five- to seven-minute episode.”
It’s possible Khloe & True Take The World will be a streaming only series, appearing on YouTube or another service. But it might be a full-length series on television with a shorter Internet component.
The biggest question is whether Khloe’s ex and True’s dad Tristan Thompson
will appear on the show with them.
Khloe already has one spin-off currently airing. She hosts Revenge Body
, which premiered in 2017 and has had three seasons so far. Each episode features contestants who Khloe supports as she helps them makeover their lives, which often includes a weight loss component.
It’s not yet known when Khloe & True Take The World might premiere.
