Kylie Jenner Sings! Do You Think She Has The Range?

Is Kylie Jenner striking out as a singer? In a new video posted to her eponymous YouTube channel, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star serenaded baby Stormi, 20 months, to wake her up from a midday nap.
Kylie, 22, was giving fans a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics offices. The large space is totally done up to her exact specifications. It includes lip-shaped furniture, huge photos of their advertisements and pink hand-sanitizing stations. Kylie even showed off a vending machine that contained only small bottles of champagne!
At the end of the video, she promised to show Stormi’s playroom, where her little girl was asleep. She entered the pink-themed room and turned on the light. Then, Kylie started singing a few bars of the song “Rise & Shine,” before the camera cut away.
Then, she walked through the office with Stormi in her arms before telling fans goodbye. At the end of the 16-minute long tour, a Travis Scott song came on, and Kylie noted that it was Stormi’s favorite.
Social media reviews of Kylie’s singing were mixed. One person wrote, “I can’t stop laughing at that video of Kylie Jenner singing ‘Rise & Shine.’ Why [does] she sing it like that???”
Fans noted that she was using a lot of vibrato and even tried to do a little vocal run.
Another person tweeted, “How much did Kylie Jenner pay a vocal coach to teach her to sing ‘Rise & Shine’ for that clip?”
“Why did Kylie Jenner sing ‘Rise & Shine’ like that?” one viewer asked.
“Every time I hear Kylie sing ‘Rise & Shine’ I cry with laughter,” another admitted.
It doesn’t seem that Kylie is going to move into making music anytime soon, but Stormi still has one sonically gifted parent. Travis, 28, just released a new song, “Highest In The Room.”
This week, the track debuted at number one
on the Billboard
Hot 100 chart. It’s the Houston native’s second number one, after last year’s “Sicko Mode,” and his first song to debut at the top spot.
