Kylie Jenner Sings! Do You Think She Has The Range?

Is Kylie Jenner striking out as a singer? In a new video posted to her eponymous YouTube channel, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star serenaded baby Stormi, 20 months, to wake her up from a midday nap.

Kylie, 22, was giving fans a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics offices. The large space is totally done up to her exact specifications. It includes lip-shaped furniture, huge photos of their advertisements and pink hand-sanitizing stations. Kylie even showed off a vending machine that contained only small bottles of champagne!

At the end of the video, she promised to show Stormi’s playroom, where her little girl was asleep. She entered the pink-themed room and turned on the light. Then, Kylie started singing a few bars of the song “Rise & Shine,” before the camera cut away.

Then, she walked through the office with Stormi in her arms before telling fans goodbye. At the end of the 16-minute long tour, a Travis Scott song came on, and Kylie noted that it was Stormi’s favorite.