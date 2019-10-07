Does Travis Scott’s New Music Video Explain Why He & Kylie Jenner Split?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fans were shocked to learn this week that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner had broken up. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirmed the news on October 3 on Twitter, saying their focus remains on 18-month-old daughter Stormi. On October 4, Travis, 28, released the music video for his new song, “Highest In The Room.” The song, which is about smoking marijuana, gave some major hints as to why the pair called it quits.

At one point, Travis raps, “I’m doing a show, I’ll be back soon / That ain’t what she wanna hear.” The Houston native has spent a lot of the past year on his Astroworld tour. While Kylie, 22, and Stormi joined him on many tour stops, they couldn’t be together all the time.

During another part of the song, Travis says, “When I’m with you, I feel alive / You say you love me, don’t you lie. Won’t cross my heart, don’t wanna die / Keep the pistol on my side.” Does that mean he didn’t trust his ex?