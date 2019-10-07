Does Travis Scott’s New Music Video Explain Why He & Kylie Jenner Split?

Fans were shocked to learn this week that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner had broken up. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirmed the news on October 3 on Twitter, saying their focus remains on 18-month-old daughter Stormi. On October 4, Travis, 28, released the music video for his new song, “Highest In The Room.” The song, which is about smoking marijuana, gave some major hints as to why the pair called it quits.
At one point, Travis raps, “I’m doing a show, I’ll be back soon / That ain’t what she wanna hear.” The Houston native has spent a lot of the past year on his Astroworld tour. While Kylie, 22, and Stormi joined him on many tour stops, they couldn’t be together all the time.
During another part of the song, Travis says, “When I’m with you, I feel alive / You say you love me, don’t you lie. Won’t cross my heart, don’t wanna die / Keep the pistol on my side.” Does that mean he didn’t trust his ex?
1 of 7
At one point in the song he says, “Ah, this my life, I did not choose.” In addition to the drug use shown on screen, part of the video takes place in a futuristic video, where he’s overwhelmed by beautiful women.
Photo credit: MEGA
2 of 7
Fans thought all of these were clues that Travis’s rockstar lifestyle got between the couple.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 7
But some cynical fans thought the breakup might just be a way to promote the new song.
Photo credit: MEGA
4 of 7
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
7 of 7
At one point in the song he says, “Ah, this my life, I did not choose.” In addition to the drug use shown on screen, part of the video takes place in a futuristic video, where he’s overwhelmed by beautiful women.
Fans thought all of these were clues that Travis’s rockstar lifestyle got between the couple.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
But some cynical fans thought the breakup might just be a way to promote the new song.
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
On Thursday, Kylie tweeted, “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi‼️ Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”
She also addressed rumors that she had reconciled with her ex-boyfriend Tyga
after photos of her allegedly meeting up with him late at night surfaced. She wrote, “The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.’ You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”