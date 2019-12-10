Jordyn Woods Takes Polygraph Test Over Tristan Thompson Incident

Jordyn Woods took a polygraph test to try to set the record straight on her Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. Back in February, Jordyn, 22, was accused of helping Tristan, 28, cheat on Khloe Kardashian. The events ended her close friendship with Kylie Jenner and Tristan’s relationship with Khloe, 34.

At the time, Jordyn went on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk to tell her side of the story. She claimed that he kissed her before she left his house party, but that was all. In a new episode Jada, 48, shared previously unreleased footage of Jordyn getting a lie detector test.

In the clip, Jordyn wore the same outfit she had on for the initial interview, so it seems it was filmed at the same time. Jada explained, “Jordyn did take a lie detector test and it was Jordyn’s request. It was her request to be here and it was her request to take the lie detector test. We had a forensic polygraphist with over 25 years of experience in criminal and civil investigations.”