Jordyn Woods Takes Polygraph Test Over Tristan Thompson Incident

Jordyn Woods took a polygraph test to try to set the record straight on her Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. Back in February, Jordyn, 22, was accused of helping Tristan, 28, cheat on Khloe Kardashian. The events ended her close friendship with Kylie Jenner and Tristan’s relationship with Khloe, 34.
At the time, Jordyn went on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk to tell her side of the story. She claimed that he kissed her before she left his house party, but that was all. In a new episode Jada, 48, shared previously unreleased footage of Jordyn getting a lie detector test.
In the clip, Jordyn wore the same outfit she had on for the initial interview, so it seems it was filmed at the same time. Jada explained, “Jordyn did take a lie detector test and it was Jordyn’s request. It was her request to be here and it was her request to take the lie detector test. We had a forensic polygraphist with over 25 years of experience in criminal and civil investigations.”
Jordyn explained why she decided to do it. “I just want everyone to know that I'm telling the truth and that's the most important part of the story for me, is the truth,” she said.
Shon Thurman first asked her some baseline questions. He also asked, “Did you have sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson?” Jordyn replied, “No.” Jada revealed that the whole test ultimately took around two hours.
“You definitely passed and I believe you're being truthful on the test,” Shon told Jordyn at the end. The show did not air all the questions she was asked.
Fans got a new perspective on the drama during episodes of KUWTK
that aired months after the scandal. Khloe claimed that, in the aftermath, Tristan threatened to kill himself
.
