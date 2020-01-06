Star Magazine logo

Kerry Washington, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet: J. Lo, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston & More

The celebrities took big swings on the red carpet.

Credit: INSTARImages (3)

The 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet saw some huge fashion risks, and while some were major successes, others crashed and burned. See the highlights and lowlights from one of Hollywood’s biggest nights!

Jennifer Lopez didn’t take home an award for her role in Hustlers, but the 50-year-old superstar still shined on the red carpet with fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Her Valentino gown featured an enormous green and gold bow. Alex, 44, wore a classic tuxedo.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Brad Pitt stuck to a classic, black tuxedo. He won for best supporting actor for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

His ex-wife Jennifer Aniston was also in attendance at the awards, sitting at a table near his. She wore a simple black gown with a large ruffle.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Michelle Williams made her first public appearance with her new fiancé, Thomas Kail. The couple is expecting their first child. The 39-year-old actress took home the trophy for best actress in a miniseries or television movie for her role on Fosse/Verdon, which Tommy, 42, directed and produced.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Gwyneth Paltrow turned heads in a completely sheer brown dress. The Goop founder, 47, wore a large diamond necklace underneath the gown.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban engaged in some sweet PDA on the red carpet. The 52-year-old actress looked glamorous in her red gown.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn both attended the awards, but they walked the carpet separately. The 30-year-old, who was nominated for a song she wrote for Cats, wore a blue dress covered in green flowers.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Margot Robbie, who starred in both Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Bombshell, looked simple glamorous in a sparkly, rainbow top with a white skirt.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Reese Witherspoon wore a simple, one shoulder white dress.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Renee Zellweger took home the trophy for best actress in a drama for her starring role as Judy Garland in Judy. She stunned on the red carpet in a chic baby blue strapless dress that fit her like a glove.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Tom Hanks received the Cecil B. DeMille Award award. By his side was wife Rita Wilson, who looked perfectly glamorous despite some major hiccups with her hair and makeup team.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Charlize Theron presented Tom’s award. She wore this lingerie-inspired black and kelly green gown.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Cate Blanchett, who was nominated for Where'd You Go, Bernadette, wore this interesting pale yellow dress with a sparkling harness top.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kerry Washington’s dress was quite eye-catching. It was a black skirt with a matching jacket that hung open. Across her bare chest she wore a sparkling diamond chain.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Ellen DeGeneres was honored with the Carol Burnett Award. Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon paid tribute to her during the show.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Jason Momoa looked sharp in a green velvet blazer. Wife Lisa Bonet wore a sheer dress covered in greenery.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Scarlett Johanssen stunned in red with her fiancé, Colin Jost.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kirsten Dunst looked ethereal in a sheer pink gown. By her side was fiancé Jesse Plemons, in a rare public appearance for the couple.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington posed on the red carpet with his wife, Rose Leslie. She wore a stunning, sparkling green dress.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Lauren Graham wore a gorgeous red gown as she posed with her boyfriend, Peter Krause.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

