Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet: J. Lo, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston & More

The 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet saw some huge fashion risks, and while some were major successes, others crashed and burned. See the highlights and lowlights from one of Hollywood’s biggest nights!
Jennifer Lopez
didn’t take home an award for her role in Hustlers
, but the 50-year-old superstar still shined on the red carpet with fiancé Alex Rodriguez
. Her Valentino gown featured an enormous green and gold bow. Alex, 44, wore a classic tuxedo.
Michelle Williams
made her first public appearance with her new fiancé, Thomas Kail
. The couple is expecting their first child. The 39-year-old actress took home the trophy for best actress in a miniseries or television movie for her role on Fosse/Verdon
, which Tommy, 42, directed and produced.
Gwyneth Paltrow
turned heads in a completely sheer brown dress. The Goop founder, 47, wore a large diamond necklace underneath the gown.
Nicole Kidman
and Keith Urban
engaged in some sweet PDA on the red carpet. The 52-year-old actress looked glamorous in her red gown.
Taylor Swift
and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn
both attended the awards, but they walked the carpet separately. The 30-year-old, who was nominated for a song she wrote for Cats
, wore a blue dress covered in green flowers.
Margot Robbie
, who starred in both Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
and Bombshell
, looked simple glamorous in a sparkly, rainbow top with a white skirt.
Renee Zellweger
took home the trophy for best actress in a drama for her starring role as Judy Garland
in Judy
. She stunned on the red carpet in a chic baby blue strapless dress that fit her like a glove.
Charlize Theron
presented Tom’s award. She wore this lingerie-inspired black and kelly green gown.
Cate Blanchett
, who was nominated for Where'd You Go, Bernadette
, wore this interesting pale yellow dress with a sparkling harness top.
Kerry Washington
’s dress was quite eye-catching. It was a black skirt with a matching jacket that hung open. Across her bare chest she wore a sparkling diamond chain.
Ellen DeGeneres
was honored with the Carol Burnett Award. Saturday Night Live
star Kate McKinnon
paid tribute to her during the show.
Jason Momoa
looked sharp in a green velvet blazer. Wife Lisa Bonet
wore a sheer dress covered in greenery.
Kirsten Dunst
looked ethereal in a sheer pink gown. By her side was fiancé Jesse Plemons
, in a rare public appearance for the couple.
