Charlize Theron Responds To Megyn Kelly Praising Her ‘Bombshell’ Casting

Charlize Theron got some unlikely praise for her performance in the upcoming movie Bombshell — from Megyn Kelly herself! Now the actress has responded to the comments from the former anchor.

Charlize, 44, portrays Megyn, 48, in the new film. Bombshell, which will be released this December and has major Oscar buzz, tells the story of the women who worked at Fox News and brought allegations of sexual misconduct against the network’s founder, Roger Ailes. Ailes, who died in 2017, was eventually forced to resign.

In Bombshell, Nicole Kidman plays Gretchen Carlson, who first accused Ailes, and John Lithgow portrays the late CEO. Margot Robbie plays a fictional woman at the network and the film also stars Connie Britton, Kate McKinnon and Allison Janney.

Megyn was previously asked about how she felt about Charlize being the choice to play her on screen. The former Today show host said about the Oscar winner, “She seems smart, seems like a good mom, so I could do worse.”