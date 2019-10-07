Charlize Theron Responds To Megyn Kelly Praising Her ‘Bombshell’ Casting

Charlize Theron got some unlikely praise for her performance in the upcoming movie Bombshell — from Megyn Kelly herself! Now the actress has responded to the comments from the former anchor.
Charlize, 44, portrays Megyn, 48, in the new film. Bombshell, which will be released this December and has major Oscar buzz, tells the story of the women who worked at Fox News and brought allegations of sexual misconduct against the network’s founder, Roger Ailes. Ailes, who died in 2017, was eventually forced to resign.
In Bombshell, Nicole Kidman plays Gretchen Carlson, who first accused Ailes, and John Lithgow portrays the late CEO. Margot Robbie plays a fictional woman at the network and the film also stars Connie Britton, Kate McKinnon and Allison Janney.
Megyn was previously asked about how she felt about Charlize being the choice to play her on screen. The former Today show host said about the Oscar winner, “She seems smart, seems like a good mom, so I could do worse.”
1 of 7
Charlize reacted to those comments at the premiere of her new film, The Addams Family, on October 6.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 7
“That's incredibly kind,” the Long Shot
star told ET
, revealing that she hadn’t heard Megyn’s remarks before.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 7
“We try to, as actors and creative storytellers, we try to do all of this with integrity, so that was always where it came from,” Charlize explained. “So for her to feel good about that, I'm sure it can't be easy for her, so I'm incredibly understanding.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 7
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 7
“I'm going to let someone who loves me watch it first and tell me if I should see it or not,” she admitted.
Photo credit: Brent N Clarke/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
6 of 7
She also said she didn’t watch the Showtime drama The Loudest Voice, which was also about the scandal. Megyn was not portrayed in the miniseries, which starred Naomi Watts and Russell Crowe.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 7
Charlize is not stranger to portraying real people on film. In 2003, she played serial killer Aileen Wuornos in the movie Monster, for which she won her Academy Award.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Charlize reacted to those comments at the premiere of her new film, The Addams Family, on October 6.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“That's incredibly kind,” the Long Shot
star told ET
, revealing that she hadn’t heard Megyn’s remarks before.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“We try to, as actors and creative storytellers, we try to do all of this with integrity, so that was always where it came from,” Charlize explained. “So for her to feel good about that, I'm sure it can't be easy for her, so I'm incredibly understanding.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“I'm going to let someone who loves me watch it first and tell me if I should see it or not,” she admitted.
Photo credit: Brent N Clarke/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
She also said she didn’t watch the Showtime drama The Loudest Voice, which was also about the scandal. Megyn was not portrayed in the miniseries, which starred Naomi Watts and Russell Crowe.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Charlize is not stranger to portraying real people on film. In 2003, she played serial killer Aileen Wuornos in the movie Monster, for which she won her Academy Award.
Photo credit: INSTARImages