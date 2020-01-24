Megyn Kelly Slammed Again For New Blackface Comments

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Megyn Kelly is once again being slammed for her stance on blackface. The 49-year-old was famously fired by NBC at the end of 2018 after she defended white people doing blackface on Halloween. On Wednesday, January 22, she waded into the issue again when she tweeted an article about a recent Robert Downey, Jr. interview.

Robert, 54, did blackface in the 2008 film Tropic Thunder. In the comedy film, he played an ultra-serious Australian actor who took method acting too far. Robert was asked if he regretted doing the role on Joe Rogan’s podcast. He said in part, “In my defense, Tropic Thunder is about how wrong [blackface] is, so I take exception.”