Megyn Kelly Slammed Again For New Blackface Comments

Megyn Kelly is once again being slammed for her stance on blackface. The 49-year-old was famously fired by NBC at the end of 2018 after she defended white people doing blackface on Halloween. On Wednesday, January 22, she waded into the issue again when she tweeted an article about a recent Robert Downey, Jr. interview.
Robert, 54, did blackface in the 2008 film Tropic Thunder. In the comedy film, he played an ultra-serious Australian actor who took method acting too far. Robert was asked if he regretted doing the role on Joe Rogan’s podcast. He said in part, “In my defense, Tropic Thunder is about how wrong [blackface] is, so I take exception.”
The Avengers star added that he thought the role was really about “the insane self-involved hypocrisy of artists and what they think they’re allowed to do on occasion.” He also claimed that “90 percent” of his black friends liked it, but that he understood where the other ten percent were coming from.
Megyn tweeted on Wednesday, “R. Downey Jr: wears blackface for Universal [without] regret [because] it ‘sparked a necessary convo.’ Univer.: yay Robert!👏🏻 Me: Never worn blackface but had one of those ‘necessary convos’ [about] how standard seems to have changed over time. NBC-Univer: F.U.! Cancelled!”
Yvette Nicole Brown, who appeared in both Tropic Thunder and Avengers: Endgame, slammed Megyn on Twitter. She quote-tweeted Megyn’s message and wrote, “This privileged twit still doesn’t get it. She will NEVER get it.”
Another person tweeted at Megyn, “Local Woman Still Bitter After Getting Almost $70 Million to Stay Home and Have a Movie Made About Her.” They were referencing Megyn’s large payout from NBC
when she was released and the 2019 movie Bombshell
, which dramatizes Megyn’s experience with sexual harassment at Fox News.
Other Twitter users pointed out that Megyn’s shot was misfired. Tropic Thunder was released by Dreamworks before Universal bought the company.
She continued, “Can someone tell @megynkelly that her “confusion” as to why blackface is problematic expressed on the @NBC show she did not earn nor deserved was not a #NecessaryConversation? #ThisHorribleChick #FixItJesus.”
Other Twitter users pointed out that Megyn’s shot was misfired. Tropic Thunder was released by Dreamworks before Universal bought the company.
