Megyn Kelly Slams NBC & Matt Lauer In Return To Television

Megyn Kelly returned to television on Wednesday, October 16, and she used the chance to slam her former employer NBC over their handling of sexual misconduct allegations against Matt Lauer. Megyn, 48, appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight in her first televised interview since she was fired by NBC last fall after she defended white people doing blackface on Halloween.

Megyn addressed allegations in Ronan Farrow’s new book, Catch And Kill, that NBC had mishandled both his own reporting on Harvey Weinstein and the investigation into allegations against Matt, 61.

“What did they know, and when did they know it?” Megyn asked on Fox, according to Variety. As Star readers know, Ann Curry claimed she had told executives about Matt’s behavior before she left the Today show in 2012.

“Show us the money,” Megyn, who used to host her own primetime show on Fox News, said. “The number one that needs to happen now is they need to release any and all Matt Lauer accusers from their confidentiality agreements. NBC says it has nothing to hide. Great. Let’s not hide anything.” In Ronan’s book, multiple women claimed they signed NDAs when they departed the company.