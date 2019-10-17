Star Magazine logo

Megyn Kelly

Serious Business

Megyn Kelly Slams NBC & Matt Lauer In Return To Television

She was fired by the network last year after she defended blackface.

Megyn Kelly

Credit: MEGA

Megyn Kelly returned to television on Wednesday, October 16, and she used the chance to slam her former employer NBC over their handling of sexual misconduct allegations against Matt Lauer. Megyn, 48, appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight in her first televised interview since she was fired by NBC last fall after she defended white people doing blackface on Halloween.

Megyn addressed allegations in Ronan Farrow’s new book, Catch And Kill, that NBC had mishandled both his own reporting on Harvey Weinstein and the investigation into allegations against Matt, 61.

“What did they know, and when did they know it?” Megyn asked on Fox, according to Variety. As Star readers know, Ann Curry claimed she had told executives about Matt’s behavior before she left the Today show in 2012.

“Show us the money,” Megyn, who used to host her own primetime show on Fox News, said. “The number one that needs to happen now is they need to release any and all Matt Lauer accusers from their confidentiality agreements. NBC says it has nothing to hide. Great. Let’s not hide anything.” In Ronan’s book, multiple women claimed they signed NDAs when they departed the company.

“The question is open as to whether [NBC] put dollars ahead of decency, about whether they were more interested in protecting their star anchor than they were in protecting the women of the company,” Megyn continued. “There needs to be an outside investigation into this company. They investigated themselves. That doesn’t work.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Megyn made that same argument during a September 2018 episode of Megyn Kelly Today. The morning talk show, which ran for a little over a year, frequently covered issues related to #MeToo, including allegations against both Matt and NBC legend Tom Brokaw.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Photo credit: INSTARImages

She also wondered why the network allegedly tried to stop Ronan’s investigation into Harvey Weinstein. “Was it to protect someone internally?” she asked. “What Ronan is suggesting is they worked to cover up one sexual predator, Harvey Weinstein, in order to protect another — Matt Lauer.”

Photo credit: MEGA

In the book, Ronan alleged that Harvey threatened to reveal Matt’s behavior if NBC continued with the story about the producer’s misconduct. NBC has repeatedly denied this claim. Ronan eventually took his reporting to the New Yorker.

Photo credit: MEGA

Megyn also addressed whether she’ll be back on TV in the future. “I’ll get back on that horse soon — because this has been fun,” she said. “So I’ll probably get back out there, but right now I’m still enjoying my day-to-day life with my family.”

Photo credit: MEGA

As Star readers know, in October 2018, Megyn had a discussion on her show about white people doing blackface on Halloween. She defended The Real Housewives Of New York City star Luann De Lesseps, who dressed up as Diana Ross for Halloween 2017.

Photo credit: MEGA

Megyn’s NBC colleagues, including Al Roker, condemned her remarks and she exited the network weeks later.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

It wasn’t the first time Megyn got in trouble for racist remarks. In 2013, she told viewers on Fox News, “For all you kids watching at home, Santa just is white.”

Photo credit: MEGA

This December, Charlize Theron will portray Megyn in the movie Bombshell, about the ousting of Roger Ailes from Fox after he faced sexual misconduct allegations of his own.

Photo credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

