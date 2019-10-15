All The Women Who Have Accused Matt Lauer Of Sexual Misconduct

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

More allegations continue to surface about former Today show anchor Matt Lauer. With the release of Ronan Farrow’s book Catch and Kill, more accusations of sexual misconduct have come out against the former host.

Matt, 61, was fired from NBC in 2017 after his alleged misconduct was first reported. He said at the time, “Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.”

In Ronan’s book, former NBC employee Brooke Nevils accused Matt of raping her during the Sochi Olympics in 2014. She claimed they ended up having further sexual encounters. She went to NBC with this allegation right before Matt was fired.

Matt claimed in an open letter to Variety earlier this month that they had an ongoing, consensual sexual relationship and that he did not rape her.

In Catch and Kill, Ronan wrote that Matt also exposed himself to former Today show booker Melissa Lonner. She claimed that Matt asked to see her in his office after a party at 30 Rock.