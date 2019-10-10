Matt Lauer’s Accuser Brooke Nevils Says He's Bullying & Threatening Her

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brooke Nevils, who accused former Today show anchor Matt Lauer of raping her, slammed him and his open letter response to the allegation in a new statement.

In a statement which aired on NBC’s Nightly News on October 9, Brooke said, “There’s the Matt Lauer that millions of Americans watched on TV every morning for two decades, and there is the Matt Lauer who this morning attempted to bully a former colleague into silence.”

“His open letter was a case study in victim blaming,” she explained. “I am not afraid of him now, regardless of his threats, bullying, and the shaming and predatory tactics I knew he would (and now has) tried to use against me.”

“The shame in this story belongs to him,” she concluded.

Brooke also tweeted, “I want to thank the many survivors who shared their stories with me today and offered their support. It takes courage, and I am truly grateful.”