Matt Lauer’s Accuser Brooke Nevils Says He's Bullying & Threatening Her

Brooke Nevils, who accused former Today show anchor Matt Lauer of raping her, slammed him and his open letter response to the allegation in a new statement.
In a statement which aired on NBC’s Nightly News on October 9, Brooke said, “There’s the Matt Lauer that millions of Americans watched on TV every morning for two decades, and there is the Matt Lauer who this morning attempted to bully a former colleague into silence.”
“His open letter was a case study in victim blaming,” she explained. “I am not afraid of him now, regardless of his threats, bullying, and the shaming and predatory tactics I knew he would (and now has) tried to use against me.”
“The shame in this story belongs to him,” she concluded.
Brooke also tweeted, “I want to thank the many survivors who shared their stories with me today and offered their support. It takes courage, and I am truly grateful.”
Earlier in the day, Variety
obtained a copy of Ronan Farrow
’s new book, Catch and Kill. Brooke told Ronan that Matt, 61, raped her during the Sochi Olympics in 2014. She claimed this led to further sexual encounters. “It was completely transactional. It was not a relationship,” she told the journalist.
Matt denied the allegations in a long letter to Variety
. He wrote in part, “I have never assaulted anyone or forced anyone to have sex. Period. My silence has been a mistake. Old stories are being recycled, titillating details are being added, and a dangerous and defamatory new allegation is being made.”
He continued, “All are being spread as part of a promotional effort to sell a book. It’s outrageous. So, after not speaking out to protect my children, it is now with their full support I say ‘enough.’”
Former Today
show anchor Ann Curry spoke out in support of Brooke
on Wednesday. Ann, who worked on the morning program with Matt for 15 years, tweeted, “Brooke Nevils is a credible young woman of good character. She came to NBC News an eager and guileless 20-something, brimming with talent. I believe she is telling the truth. And that breaks my heart.”
She continued, “I want to say that I know it wasn’t easy for our colleague Brooke to come forward then. It’s not easy now. And we support her and any women who come forward with claims. It’s just very painful for all of us at NBC and at the Today show, and it’s very, very difficult.”
