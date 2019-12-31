Matt Lauer Dating Longtime Friend Shamin Abas: See The Pics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Matt Lauer is moving on with his new girlfriend. The disgraced Today show anchor, 62, is dating his longtime friend, public relations executive Shamin Abas.

In Touch Weekly broke the news of their relationship. The new couple were spotted at the airport together on December 19. According to the magazine, some onlookers noted how much Shamin looks like Matt’s ex-wife, Annette Roque.

“Some people thought it was Annette,” an eyewitness said.

The pair was flying to Matt’s $9 million residence in New Zealand, Hunter Valley Station, where they spent the holidays together. In pictures obtained by Star, the duo are seen at the airport, carting off their luggage.