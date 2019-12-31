Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Matt Lauer and new girlfriend Shamin Abas at the airport

News

Matt Lauer Dating Longtime Friend Shamin Abas: See The Pics

The disgraced ‘Today’ host divorced wife Annette Roque in 2019.

By ,

Matt Lauer and new girlfriend Shamin Abas at the airport

Credit: Star

View gallery 7

Matt Lauer is moving on with his new girlfriend. The disgraced Today show anchor, 62, is dating his longtime friend, public relations executive Shamin Abas.

In Touch Weekly broke the news of their relationship. The new couple were spotted at the airport together on December 19. According to the magazine, some onlookers noted how much Shamin looks like Matt’s ex-wife, Annette Roque.

“Some people thought it was Annette,” an eyewitness said.

The pair was flying to Matt’s $9 million residence in New Zealand, Hunter Valley Station, where they spent the holidays together. In pictures obtained by Star, the duo are seen at the airport, carting off their luggage.

Matt Lauer Dating Longtime Friend Shamin Abas: See The Pics
1 of 7
Close gallery
As Star readers know, Matt was fired from the Today show by NBC after allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him. An NBC employee accused Matt of raping her during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Brooke Nevils eventually came forward publicly as the accuser. Matt denied the rape allegations, saying they had an ongoing, consenual sexual relationship.

Photo credit: Star

Another of his Today show colleagues, Melissa Lonner, accused him of exposing himself to her. She claimed that when she rejected him, he called her “a f**king tease.” He also denied that allegation. Other former coworkers accused him of making inappropriate, sexually charged remarks in the workplace.

Photo credit: Star

Matt’s former colleagues like Megyn Kelly, Ann Curry, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have spoken out about his conduct.

Photo credit: Star

Since his firing, Matt has mostly been laying low in the Hamptons, where he lived with Annette, 53, and their three kids: Jack, 18, Romy, 16, and Thijs, 13. The former couple separated at the end of 2017, after Matt was fired. They were spotted together at events after and seemed to remain friendly.

Photo credit: Star

Matt and Annette finalized their divorce settlement in September 2019, almost two years after their split. They married in 1998. Annette first filed for divorce in 2006, while pregnant with Thijs, but they eventually reconciled.

Photo credit: Star

In 2018, Matt was reportedly dating a younger woman who was never identified. In April 2019, he made a rare appearance at CNN Chief Jeff Zucker’s birthday party in Manhattan.

Photo credit: MEGA

Matt has been rumored to be working on a TV comeback, but nothing official has been announced.

Photo credit: MEGA

Filed under: ,
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE