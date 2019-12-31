Matt Lauer Dating Longtime Friend Shamin Abas: See The Pics

Matt Lauer is moving on with his new girlfriend. The disgraced Today show anchor, 62, is dating his longtime friend, public relations executive Shamin Abas.
In Touch Weekly broke the news of their relationship. The new couple were spotted at the airport together on December 19. According to the magazine, some onlookers noted how much Shamin looks like Matt’s ex-wife, Annette Roque.
“Some people thought it was Annette,” an eyewitness said.
The pair was flying to Matt’s $9 million residence in New Zealand, Hunter Valley Station, where they spent the holidays together. In pictures obtained by Star, the duo are seen at the airport, carting off their luggage.
Another of his Today show colleagues, Melissa Lonner, accused him of exposing himself to her. She claimed that when she rejected him, he called her “a f**king tease.” He also denied that allegation. Other former coworkers accused him of making inappropriate, sexually charged remarks in the workplace.
Since his firing, Matt has mostly been laying low in the Hamptons
, where he lived with Annette, 53, and their three kids: Jack
, 18, Romy
, 16, and Thijs
, 13. The former couple separated at the end of 2017, after Matt was fired. They were spotted together at events after
and seemed to remain friendly.
