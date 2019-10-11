Former 'Today' Host Ann Curry Speaks Out In Support Of Woman Accusing Matt Lauer Of Rape

Former Today show anchor Ann Curry is speaking out in support of the woman who accused Matt Lauer of rape. Ann, 62, addressed the new allegations, which Ronan Farrow included in his new book, on Twitter on October 9.
She tweeted, “Brooke Nevils is a credible young woman of good character. She came to NBC News an eager and guileless 20-something, brimming with talent.”
Ann continued, “I believe she is telling the truth. And that breaks my heart.” As Star readers know, Ann says that she previosuly warned NBC higher ups about Matt’s troubling behavior as far back as 2012.
Earlier in the day on Wednesday, news broke of Brooke’s allegations against Matt, 61. She claimed that he raped her in his hotel room during the Sochi Olympics in 2014. Brooke told Ronan, 31, that they continued to see each other after that.
She claimed that many people at NBC knew of the situation. But in 2017, after #MeToo began, she confided in Meredith Vieira, who encouraged her to go to higher ups at the network. That’s when Matt was finally ousted.
“This is shocking and appalling, and I honestly don’t even know what to say about it,” Savannah, 47, said in part.
“I want to say that I know it wasn’t easy for our colleague Brooke to come forward then. It’s not easy now. And we support her and any women who come forward with claims. It’s just very painful for all of us at NBC and at the Today show, and it’s very, very difficult,” she continued.
Hoda Kotb reiterated that the allegations were not an affair but “a crime.” She said, “That’s shocking to all of us who have sat with Matt for many, many years.”
“I think I speak for all of us: We are disturbed to our core,” Savannah added.
Matt disputed the allegations in a letter to Variety
. He claimed the sex acts were “consensual” and led to an ongoing affair.
Brooke didn’t deny they had more sexual encounters, but she asserted that they were “completely transactional” due to the nature of the power dynamic between the two.
