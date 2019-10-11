Former 'Today' Host Ann Curry Speaks Out In Support Of Woman Accusing Matt Lauer Of Rape

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Former Today show anchor Ann Curry is speaking out in support of the woman who accused Matt Lauer of rape. Ann, 62, addressed the new allegations, which Ronan Farrow included in his new book, on Twitter on October 9.

She tweeted, “Brooke Nevils is a credible young woman of good character. She came to NBC News an eager and guileless 20-something, brimming with talent.”

Ann continued, “I believe she is telling the truth. And that breaks my heart.” As Star readers know, Ann says that she previosuly warned NBC higher ups about Matt’s troubling behavior as far back as 2012.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, news broke of Brooke’s allegations against Matt, 61. She claimed that he raped her in his hotel room during the Sochi Olympics in 2014. Brooke told Ronan, 31, that they continued to see each other after that.

She claimed that many people at NBC knew of the situation. But in 2017, after #MeToo began, she confided in Meredith Vieira, who encouraged her to go to higher ups at the network. That’s when Matt was finally ousted.