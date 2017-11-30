Matt Lauer Apologizes After NBC Fires Him Over 'Inappropriate Sexual Behavior'

Matt Lauer has apologized one day after NBC News fired him for “inappropriate sexual behavior” in the workplace. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The former Today show said in a statement, "There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry…as I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC." Photo credit: BACKGRID

"Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed," Matt said. "I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly…repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I'm committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job."

The 59-year-old went on to say the "last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It's been humbling…I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace."

Matt, who was with network for over 20 years, was fired from the Today Show after NBC received a complaint from a colleague, who chose to remain anonymous, about “inappropriate sexual behavior” in the workplace on Wednesday.

Chairmen Andrew lack issued a statement regarding Matt’s termination. The letter read in part, “While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

Since the firing, multiple women have come forward excusing Matt of sexual harassment. One even told Variety that he gave her a sex toy with an explicit note about how he wanted to use it on her.

Matt was the longest running host on a morning show on network TV, and now he is the second morning host in a week to be fired over sexual misconduct allegations.