Suzanne Somers Spotted Using Crutch While Wearing Heels

Suzanne Somers was spotted in New York City on Tuesday, January 7, using a crutch while she walked in high heels! The 73-year-old explained what was going on during an interview with the Today show. The former Three’s Company star revealed that she had fractured her foot, which left her bed-ridden for six weeks. When Craig Melvin asked why she still was wearing the sky-high shoes despite the injury, she joked, “A girl’s gotta do what a girl’s gotta do.”

The Today hosts asked how she made it through six weeks in bed. Suzanne said with a laugh, “I had a lot of sex.” She admitted that wasn’t entirely true but said, “It’s a much more fun answer.”

Star readers will remember that in October 2019, Suzanne claimed she and husband Alan Hamel, 83, have sex twice a day. The couple have been married 43 years. She said at the time that they use hormonal “sex shots” to keep their sex drives active.