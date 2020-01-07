Suzanne Somers Spotted Using Crutch While Wearing Heels

Suzanne Somers was spotted in New York City on Tuesday, January 7, using a crutch while she walked in high heels! The 73-year-old explained what was going on during an interview with the Today show. The former Three’s Company star revealed that she had fractured her foot, which left her bed-ridden for six weeks. When Craig Melvin asked why she still was wearing the sky-high shoes despite the injury, she joked, “A girl’s gotta do what a girl’s gotta do.”
The Today hosts asked how she made it through six weeks in bed. Suzanne said with a laugh, “I had a lot of sex.” She admitted that wasn’t entirely true but said, “It’s a much more fun answer.”
Star readers will remember that in October 2019, Suzanne claimed she and husband Alan Hamel, 83, have sex twice a day. The couple have been married 43 years. She said at the time that they use hormonal “sex shots” to keep their sex drives active.
1 of 7
On Tuesday, Suzanne talked to the Today hosts about her new book, A New Way To Age, and how she keeps herself feeling young. She explained, “I’m 73 and I thought when I was 73 I’d be old. I’m chronologically old in the big picture but I’m not old. The message I want to give to [women and men] is, ‘It ain’t over.’
Photo credit: MEGA
2 of 7
She said, “Aging is about worn out parts,” comparing bodies to cars. She advocates using supplements and hormones to keep everything running smoothly.
Photo credit: MEGA
3 of 7
The Step By Step star admitted to taking 50 supplements a day.
Photo credit: MEGA
4 of 7
“The great thing about being 73 … is your acquired wisdom and perspective,” she said. “The reason I have it is I’m not all pilled up.”
Photo credit: MEGA
5 of 7
Suzanne explained that she’s not against pharmaceutical drugs but prefers “to go natural first.”
Photo credit: MEGA
6 of 7
She also opened up about the viral naked photo she shared on her 73rd birthday
in 2019. Suzanne explained that she and her husband were going for a walk when she realized the grass was the same color as her hair. She bent down to take a photo and then decided to take her top off, too.
Photo credit: MEGA
7 of 7
Suzanne said the ultimate lesson she wants younger people to have about aging is, “The best is yet to come.”
Photo credit: MEGA
On Tuesday, Suzanne talked to the Today hosts about her new book, A New Way To Age, and how she keeps herself feeling young. She explained, “I’m 73 and I thought when I was 73 I’d be old. I’m chronologically old in the big picture but I’m not old. The message I want to give to [women and men] is, ‘It ain’t over.’
She said, “Aging is about worn out parts,” comparing bodies to cars. She advocates using supplements and hormones to keep everything running smoothly.
The Step By Step star admitted to taking 50 supplements a day.
“The great thing about being 73 … is your acquired wisdom and perspective,” she said. “The reason I have it is I’m not all pilled up.”
Suzanne explained that she’s not against pharmaceutical drugs but prefers “to go natural first.”
She also opened up about the viral naked photo she shared on her 73rd birthday
in 2019. Suzanne explained that she and her husband were going for a walk when she realized the grass was the same color as her hair. She bent down to take a photo and then decided to take her top off, too.
Suzanne said the ultimate lesson she wants younger people to have about aging is, “The best is yet to come.”