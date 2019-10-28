Suzanne Somers Shares TMI Details About Her Sex Life

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Suzanne Somers is opening up about her sex life! The Three’s Company star, who celebrated her 73rd birthday earlier this month with a naked photo, is talking about how she still has sex with her husband twice a day!

Suzanne and Alan Hamel, 83, have been married for 43 years. She claimed in a new interview that she gives them both a weekly “sex shot” to keep their sex drives going.

“I’m kind of in that groove, like when you were younger and you’re in the mood all the time, and so is he because he’s on hormone replacements,” she said. According to the star, they both get shots of PT-141, a melanocortin-based peptide that stimulates sexual arousal.

The bioidentical hormone is made from plants and she decided to add it to their routine because she believes it’s a “sexual stimulant that works on your brain.”

“I thought, ‘Wow, what a great thing,’” she said.