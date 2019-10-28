Suzanne Somers Shares TMI Details About Her Sex Life

Suzanne Somers is opening up about her sex life! The Three’s Company star, who celebrated her 73rd birthday earlier this month with a naked photo, is talking about how she still has sex with her husband twice a day!
Suzanne and Alan Hamel, 83, have been married for 43 years. She claimed in a new interview that she gives them both a weekly “sex shot” to keep their sex drives going.
“I’m kind of in that groove, like when you were younger and you’re in the mood all the time, and so is he because he’s on hormone replacements,” she said. According to the star, they both get shots of PT-141, a melanocortin-based peptide that stimulates sexual arousal.
The bioidentical hormone is made from plants and she decided to add it to their routine because she believes it’s a “sexual stimulant that works on your brain.”
“I thought, ‘Wow, what a great thing,’” she said.
“Because men have had Viagra, but this actually a shot for both men and women that's not a drug,” she explained.
“It just stimulates that part of your brain that says, ‘Hey, I'm kind of in the mood.’ And, so, isn't that a wonderful thing? And it's not a drug, so I love it,” the Step By Step actress said.
Photo credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
She credited the once-a-week treatment with helping them have sex twice a day.
Suzanne said they’ve had a connection since they first met at a TV studio 50 years ago. “Oh, he's just so beautiful,” she said of her hubby. “I had sex with him on our very first date just in case there wasn't a second one. I just wanted to be with him that first time.”
On October 16, she celebrated her birthday with a naked photo
she posted on Instagram. “Here I am at 73 in my Birthday Suit!!!” the former Dancing With The Stars
competitor wrote at the time.
Suzanne is a big proponent of organic products and holistic medicine.
She told Us Weekly
in 2018, “I have a new standard of care. I didn’t want chemical poison, I changed my diet, I eat real food, organic food only — if you can pick it, pluck it, milk it or shoot it.”
Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
Photo credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock