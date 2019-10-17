73-Year-Old Suzanne Somers Poses Naked For Her Birthday — See The Shocking Pic!

Three’s Company star Suzanne Somers showed off a different side of herself on Instagram to celebrate her 73rd birthday on October 16. The actress posed completely naked in a meadow! Fans flooded the comments with their thoughts, which were decisively mixed.
Suzanne wrote in the caption, “Here I am at 73 in my Birthday Suit!!!” In the photo, the former Dancing With The Stars competitor crouched on the ground in a field of flowers and vegetation. She crossed her arms over her breasts and smiled.
Many of her followers praised her for posting the pic. “Wow good for you. Happy Birthday,” one fan wrote.
“You look awesome. Age is just a number,” another person commented.
“You’re always so beautiful gorgeous and sexy Suzanne,” a follower said. Another added, “You go girl! Way to rock your 70s. So inspirational!!”
But not everyone was feeling the love for the nude photo. One upset person wrote, “Wow I don’t want to see that. Put some clothes on Susie.” Others chimed in with negativity, but Suzanne didn’t respond.
Of course, Suzanne is no stranger to showing off her body. On Three’s Company, which she starred on from 1977 to 1981, she played Chrissy, the stereotypical dumb blonde. She often wore skimpy outfits on the hit sitcom.
She also posed naked for Playboy twice, in 1980 and 1984.
Photo credit: Kobal/Shutterstock
Suzanne starred on Step By Step, which aired for seven seasons. It debuted on ABC before eventually moving to CBS. The show was an updated version of The Brady Bunch, where two single parents with three kids each made one large blended family.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The actress has lately gone into fashion-designing with her line of swingy dresses
. The colorful dresses go from size two to 3X. They cost $100.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Suzanne also sells skincare, makeup and hair products on her website. She’s a huge proponent of organic ingredients and a natural lifestyle. She told Us Weekly
in 2018, “I have a new standard of care. I didn’t want chemical poison, I changed my diet, I eat real food, organic food only — if you can pick it, pluck it, milk it or shoot it.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Suzanne regularly practices yoga and shares photos of her workouts to Instagram
.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
