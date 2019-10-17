73-Year-Old Suzanne Somers Poses Naked For Her Birthday — See The Shocking Pic!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three’s Company star Suzanne Somers showed off a different side of herself on Instagram to celebrate her 73rd birthday on October 16. The actress posed completely naked in a meadow! Fans flooded the comments with their thoughts, which were decisively mixed.

Suzanne wrote in the caption, “Here I am at 73 in my Birthday Suit!!!” In the photo, the former Dancing With The Stars competitor crouched on the ground in a field of flowers and vegetation. She crossed her arms over her breasts and smiled.

Many of her followers praised her for posting the pic. “Wow good for you. Happy Birthday,” one fan wrote.

“You look awesome. Age is just a number,” another person commented.

“You’re always so beautiful gorgeous and sexy Suzanne,” a follower said. Another added, “You go girl! Way to rock your 70s. So inspirational!!”

But not everyone was feeling the love for the nude photo. One upset person wrote, “Wow I don’t want to see that. Put some clothes on Susie.” Others chimed in with negativity, but Suzanne didn’t respond.