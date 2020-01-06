Savannah Guthrie Finally Returns To ‘Today’ Show After Eye Injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Savannah Guthrie is finally back at the Today show. The TV host, 48, was side-lined after she underwent emergency eye surgery in December to save her vision.

On Monday, January 7, Savannah sat down behind the desk at Studio 1A with Hoda Kotb for the first time in 2020. The anchor told viewers, “When I say ‘Good to see you,’ I really mean it.” Hoda, 55, added, “I gotta tell you, it feels so good to have you sitting right here.”

Hoda pointed out that it was Savannah’s first time back behind the desk, but not her first time working. Over the weekend she interviewed Tom Hanks for the show before he received a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes.

Savannah suffered a detached retina after a freak accident in November. Her son Charley, 3, hit her in the eye with his toy train. She was originally hoping to avoid major surgery so she could continue hosting Today unimpeded.