Savannah Guthrie ‘Really Scared’ Amid Eye Surgery Recovery After Accident

Savannah Guthrie didn’t expect any of the complications that happened when her son Charley, 3, hit her in the eye with a toy train this November. But after having eye surgery to reattach her retina, the Today show host is opening up about how “really scared” she’s been amongst the difficult recovery.

Savannah, 48, was originally hoping to avoid surgery altogether. For two weeks, it seemed like she would be able to keep hosting Today while heading to the doctor daily for laser surgery that would reattach her retina in a less invasive way. Traditional retina reattachment surgery is simple, but the recovery can be exhausting. Patients have to sit “facedown” for up to three weeks, unable to raise their heads or risk jeopardizing their recovery.

But on December 11, it became clear that she was going to need to have the surgery when her vision went from blurry to dark.