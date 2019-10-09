Savannah Guthrie Gets Choked Up Discussing Matt Lauer Rape Allegations On ‘Today’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Savannah Guthrie got emotional on the October 9 episode of the Today show when discussing a now-public rape allegation against her former cohost Matt Lauer. “We are disturbed to our core,” she explained.

In Ronan Farrow’s new book Catch And Kill, he speaks with Brooke Nevils, the NBC employee whose complaint against Matt led to his firing in 2017. According to Variety, who obtained an early copy of the book, Brooke told Ronan that Matt, 61, raped her during the Sochi Olympics. The interview is the first time her name has been made public.

Savannah, 47, got choked up discussing the revelations on Today. She said to Hoda Kotb, “I feel like we owe it to our viewers to pause for a moment.” It seemed to take her a few seconds to stop herself from crying.

“This is shocking and appalling, and I honestly don’t even know what to say about it,” Savannah continued. “I want to say that I know it wasn’t easy for our colleague Brooke to come forward then. It’s not easy now. And we support her and any women who come forward with claims. It’s just very painful for all of us at NBC and at the Today show, and it’s very, very difficult.”