Matt Lauer & New Girlfriend Shamin Abas Go Biking, Shopping On Holiday Getaway

Matt Lauer enjoyed a holiday in the sun with his new girlfriend, Shamin Abas this December. In Touch broke the news of their relationship on Tuesday, December 31. The new couple, who are longtime friends, spent Christmas together in New Zealand at Matt’s $9 million property. They were spotted together at the airport.
During their getaway together down under, Matt, 62, took Shamin, 50, shopping. They were also spotted on a bike ride together. Matt was seen at a convenience store, wearing jeans, a button down and a baseball cap. Shamin dressed warmly in a yellow turtleneck. In other photos, they rode their bicycles side by side through the New Zealand countryside.
As Star readers know, Matt was fired from the Today Show at the end of 2017. He and his wife of over twenty years, Annette Roque, separated in the aftermath of his #MeToo allegations. Their divorce was finalized in 2019.
According to In Touch
, Matt and Shamin, who’s a PR executive, have been friends for at least 15 years. They were spotted together having dinner in Palm Beach, Florida in 2005.
A source told the mag, “Obviously one thing led to another, and they’re a full-fledged item now. She knows who he is. She’s thrilled she’s with him. She doesn’t seem to have a care in the world.”
Shamin grew up in Wales in the United Kingdom, though now she splits her time between New York and Florida. Her father is Persian and her mother is British. She’s been married — and divorced — twice before.
“Matt [seems] to be really happy,” a source told In Touch. “His famous grin is back.”
After he was fired from Today
over multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, Matt stayed in the Hamptons with Annette and their three kids: Jack
, 18, Romy
, 16, and Thijs
, 13. He even made appearances with Romy on her TikTok account
.
