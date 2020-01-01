Matt Lauer & New Girlfriend Shamin Abas Go Biking, Shopping On Holiday Getaway

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Matt Lauer enjoyed a holiday in the sun with his new girlfriend, Shamin Abas this December. In Touch broke the news of their relationship on Tuesday, December 31. The new couple, who are longtime friends, spent Christmas together in New Zealand at Matt’s $9 million property. They were spotted together at the airport.

During their getaway together down under, Matt, 62, took Shamin, 50, shopping. They were also spotted on a bike ride together. Matt was seen at a convenience store, wearing jeans, a button down and a baseball cap. Shamin dressed warmly in a yellow turtleneck. In other photos, they rode their bicycles side by side through the New Zealand countryside.

As Star readers know, Matt was fired from the Today Show at the end of 2017. He and his wife of over twenty years, Annette Roque, separated in the aftermath of his #MeToo allegations. Their divorce was finalized in 2019.