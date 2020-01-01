Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Matt Lauer and Shamin Abas

Photos

Matt Lauer & New Girlfriend Shamin Abas Go Biking, Shopping On Holiday Getaway

The disgraced ‘Today’ host brought his significant other to New Zealand.

By ,

Matt Lauer and Shamin Abas

Credit: Star / MEGA

View gallery 7

Matt Lauer enjoyed a holiday in the sun with his new girlfriend, Shamin Abas this December. In Touch broke the news of their relationship on Tuesday, December  31. The new couple, who are longtime friends, spent Christmas together in New Zealand at Matt’s $9 million property. They were spotted together at the airport.

During their getaway together down under, Matt, 62, took Shamin, 50, shopping. They were also spotted on a bike ride together. Matt was seen at a convenience store, wearing jeans, a button down and a baseball cap. Shamin dressed warmly in a yellow turtleneck. In other photos, they rode their bicycles side by side through the New Zealand countryside.

As Star readers know, Matt was fired from the Today Show at the end of 2017. He and his wife of over twenty years, Annette Roque, separated in the aftermath of his #MeToo allegations. Their divorce was finalized in 2019.

Matt Lauer & New Girlfriend Shamin Abas Go Biking, Shopping On Holiday Getaway
1 of 7
Close gallery
According to In Touch, Matt and Shamin, who’s a PR executive, have been friends for at least 15 years. They were spotted together having dinner in Palm Beach, Florida in 2005.

Photo credit: Star

A source told the mag, “Obviously one thing led to another, and they’re a full-fledged item now. She knows who he is. She’s thrilled she’s with him. She doesn’t seem to have a care in the world.”

Photo credit: Star

Shamin grew up in Wales in the United Kingdom, though now she splits her time between New York and Florida. Her father is Persian and her mother is British. She’s been married — and divorced — twice before.

Photo credit: Star

“Matt [seems] to be really happy,” a source told In Touch. “His famous grin is back.”

Photo credit: Star

After he was fired from Today over multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, Matt stayed in the Hamptons with Annette and their three kids: Jack, 18, Romy, 16, and Thijs, 13. He even made appearances with Romy on her TikTok account.

Photo credit: Star

More allegations about Matt came out at the end of 2019 with the publication of Ronan Farrow’s book Catch & Kill.

Photo credit: MEGA

His former NBC colleagues, including Megyn Kelly, Ann Curry, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb condemned his actions.

Photo credit: MEGA

Filed under:
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE