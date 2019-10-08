Matt Lauer Returns To Social Media — Dancing In Daughter Romy’s TikToks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Matt Lauer has returned to social media in a very strange way. The disgraced TV host, who was let go from the Today show in 2017 after allegations of sexual misconduct, has been dancing in videos with her daughter Romy on TikTok.

Romy, 16, has posted more than 100 videos to the social media site. Matt, 61, is featured in two of the latest.

In one, he and Romy lip sync and acted out part of a song from Heathers: The Musical. Romy stood and danced while Matt was sitting, eating something out of a bowl. At the end of the clip, they did a coordinated dance with their hands.

In the second video, Matt danced alone to Chance the Rapper’s song “Hot Shower.” After a few dance moves, he walked away and Romy finished the dance combination. The comments on the videos were a mixed bag, with some viewers sending the family their support while others derided the former anchor.