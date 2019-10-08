Star Magazine logo

Matt Lauer

Weird

Matt Lauer Returns To Social Media — Dancing In Daughter Romy’s TikToks

The disgraced TV host goofed around in the two videos.

Matt LauerView gallery 8

Matt Lauer has returned to social media in a very strange way. The disgraced TV host, who was let go from the Today show in 2017 after allegations of sexual misconduct, has been dancing in videos with her daughter Romy on TikTok.

Romy, 16, has posted more than 100 videos to the social media site. Matt, 61, is featured in two of the latest.

In one, he and Romy lip sync and acted out part of a song from Heathers: The Musical. Romy stood and danced while Matt was sitting, eating something out of a bowl. At the end of the clip, they did a coordinated dance with their hands.

In the second video, Matt danced alone to Chance the Rapper’s song “Hot Shower.” After a few dance moves, he walked away and Romy finished the dance combination. The comments on the videos were a mixed bag, with some viewers sending the family their support while others derided the former anchor.

Those aren’t the only videos Matt appears in on his daughter’s account. In one from a few months ago, they danced together in a car. They also made one based on an Avengers meme and she shared that her dad bought her a shirt that reads “favorite daughter.”

Romy’s brothers Jack, 18, and Thijs, 12, sometimes appear in her videos as well.

As Star readers know, Matt has mostly hidden from the public eye since he was ousted from NBC at the end of 2017. He’s been spotted in the Hamptons with his family.

In September, he and Annette Roque finalized their divorce settlement. They were married for over 20 years. Annette, 52, is reportedly getting up to $20 million. The details of their custody agreement are not known.

Matt denied the sexual misconduct allegations against him at the time. 

His former cohost Meredith Viera recently spoke out about Matt’s firing. She said learning of his exit “was like a gut punch.”

“I was [in L.A.] and my phone started going off at 4 a.m. I didn’t know what to make of all of it. It was a shock,” she told People.

Next month, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell will star in a new TV show for Apple called Morning Show. The series follows a morning news program after its lead anchor is accused of sexual misconduct, and Matt’s exit from Today was a major inspiration for the plot.

Comments

