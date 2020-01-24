Star Magazine logo

Khloe Kardashian Gives A Peek Inside Her Weave Closet

She called it ‘50 shades of blonde.’

Khloe Kardashian showed off a rarely seen room in her house on Instagram on Thursday, January 23. In the photo she posted to her Instagram Story, Khloe, 35, gave fans a look at her weave closet. Dozens of blonde hair extensions were hung on hangers in neat rows, organized by color. On top of the closet sat multiple metallic wig heads, covered in more hair pieces.

The Good American designer wrote over the picture, “50 shades of blonde. One of my favorite rooms.” She thanked home organizers The Home Edit for putting it together for her.

Though Khloe was brunette when she first rose to fame thanks to Keeping Up With The Kardashians, since 2014 she’s been dedicated to keeping her hair much lighter. She often plays around with the length, thanks to the help of wigs and extensions. Most frequently, she wears it in a long bob or in a huge ponytail. She also frequently opts for braids.

Sisters Kim and Kylie Jenner have taken even bigger risks with their hair, often donning wigs  and extensions in bright and unnatural colors.

Earlier this week, Kim and Khloe were spotted filming for Keeping Up With The Kardashians season eighteen. They were both glammed up at a shopping trip in California.

Meanwhile, Kylie, Kourtney and their mom Kris Jenner were visiting Disney World in Orlando, Florida on a pre-birthday trip for baby Stormi. Kylie’s baby girl turns 2 on February 1.
Also with Kylie, 22, and the toddler was Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott.
It’s not clear if the Florida getaway was filmed for KUWTK. At the end of 2019, Kourtney, 40, said that she was going to be taking a major step back from the reality show.
“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” Kourtney said. “But I’m not saying goodbye.”
Khloe was less convinced her sister would be gone for good. “We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family,” she said. “We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back.”
“They all come back,” she joked, likely a reference to her brother Rob, who’s appeared intermittently on the showin recent years.

