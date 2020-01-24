Khloe Kardashian Gives A Peek Inside Her Weave Closet

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Khloe Kardashian showed off a rarely seen room in her house on Instagram on Thursday, January 23. In the photo she posted to her Instagram Story, Khloe, 35, gave fans a look at her weave closet. Dozens of blonde hair extensions were hung on hangers in neat rows, organized by color. On top of the closet sat multiple metallic wig heads, covered in more hair pieces.

The Good American designer wrote over the picture, “50 shades of blonde. One of my favorite rooms.” She thanked home organizers The Home Edit for putting it together for her.

Though Khloe was brunette when she first rose to fame thanks to Keeping Up With The Kardashians, since 2014 she’s been dedicated to keeping her hair much lighter. She often plays around with the length, thanks to the help of wigs and extensions. Most frequently, she wears it in a long bob or in a huge ponytail. She also frequently opts for braids.

Sisters Kim and Kylie Jenner have taken even bigger risks with their hair, often donning wigs and extensions in bright and unnatural colors.