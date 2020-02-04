Together Or Not? Kylie Jenner Gives An Update On Her Relationship With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is sharing an update about her relationship with Travis Scott. The couple split in the fall of 2019, and since then, they have shared numerous flirty exchanges on social media, leaving fans wondering if they were back together. The parents share daughter Stormi, 2, and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about what is currently going on between them.

Despite the regularly flirt-fest on Instagram, for now she insists they are still just coparenting. Kylie, 22, said of her and Travis, 27, “We have such a great relationship. We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her.”

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul continued, “We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.” She claimed that she frequently takes the day off from work and sends Stormi’s nannies home so she can bond with the toddler one-on-one.