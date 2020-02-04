Together Or Not? Kylie Jenner Gives An Update On Her Relationship With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is sharing an update about her relationship with Travis Scott. The couple split in the fall of 2019, and since then, they have shared numerous flirty exchanges on social media, leaving fans wondering if they were back together. The parents share daughter Stormi, 2, and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about what is currently going on between them.
Despite the regularly flirt-fest on Instagram, for now she insists they are still just coparenting. Kylie, 22, said of her and Travis, 27, “We have such a great relationship. We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her.”
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul continued, “We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.” She claimed that she frequently takes the day off from work and sends Stormi’s nannies home so she can bond with the toddler one-on-one.
Kylie and Travis reunited on February 1 for Stormi’s second birthday party. Like her first birthday party, it was themed “Stormiworld,”
a play on her dad’s 2018 album Astroworld
. Friends and family once again entered the party through a giant inflatable Stormi head. There was an area where kids could meet characters from Stormi’s favorite movie, Trolls
, and another where they could make snow globes with the characters from Frozen
.
Photo credit: Morelli Brothers for Harper's Bazaar (2)
The center of the party was a huge carnival. Many of the rides featured 3D likenesses of the toddler’s head, and Kylie even hired Stormi mascots.
Photo credit: Morelli Brothers for Harper's Bazaar (2)
The party also featured custom tee shirts that attendees could tie dye, Stormi stuffed animals party goers in a claw machine, and a giant cake with Stormi’s head on it.
Photo credit: Morelli Brothers for Harper's Bazaar (2)
Photo credit: Morelli Brothers for Harper's Bazaar (2)
Kylie also talked to Harper’s about when she’s planning on having a second child. “My friends all pressure me about it,” she admitted. “They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan.”
Photo credit: Morelli Brothers for Harper's Bazaar (2)
Kylie said part of her concern is about raising Stormi in the public eye. “I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now,” she said. “Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too. I’m just trying my best, even though she’s still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn’t normal, the way we live. It’s just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, ‘Don’t look!’”
Photo credit: Morelli Brothers for Harper's Bazaar (2)
Kylie admitted that she doesn’t remember much from her life before KUWTK started airing. She added, “I think it’s a blessing, the way it happened so early, because I don’t really know what it would be like to not be famous or in the limelight.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
