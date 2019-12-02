Are Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Getting Back Together?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott might be on the road to reconciliation. The couple, who started dating in the spring of 2017 and welcomed daughter Stormi less than a year later, broke up this fall. But they were spotted getting cozy over the holiday weekend.
Kylie, 22, and Travis, 28, were caught on camera at a casino in Palm Springs on Friday, November 29. They walked across the casino floor together. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul wore all black and was carrying a beer, while the “Sicko Mode” rapper wore black and white pants, a brown jacket and a black baseball cap. The pair were reportedly cozying up to each other and whispering in each other’s ears.
They weren’t there alone. With them on Black Friday were Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner. A day earlier, Kylie, Travis, and 21-month-old Stormi celebrated Thanksgiving at Kris’ house with Kendall, Khloe and baby True.
1 of 8
Their Thanksgiving get together came a few weeks after Kylie and Stormi flew out to Houston for Travis’ Astroworld music festival on November 9.
2 of 8
Last month, a source told Us Weekly
that Travis “still very much loves” the reality star.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 8
“[He] feels that their relationship was too fast too soon,” they explained. “He loves her, but he wanted to be able to live his life and travel and be with other people and not have to worry about always going back to his family.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 8
Another source told ET
about the Thanksgiving celebrations, “The couple has always been on good terms and Stormi is their main priority.”
5 of 8
“Although the duo is spending time together and have been flirty, they're not back together officially,” they continued. “However, everyone around them is hopeful they will work it out.”
6 of 8
Kylie and Travis split in September. In the weeks that followed, she was increasingly linked to Drake
. She was spotted at his birthday and Halloween parties.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 8
A source told Us
in November about the dating rumors
, “Kylie and Drake’s friendship did take a romantic turn recently. At his Halloween party, they were affectionate and clearly there together. They’ve been seeing each other romantically.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
8 of 8
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Their Thanksgiving get together came a few weeks after Kylie and Stormi flew out to Houston for Travis’ Astroworld music festival on November 9.
Last month, a source told Us Weekly
that Travis “still very much loves” the reality star.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“[He] feels that their relationship was too fast too soon,” they explained. “He loves her, but he wanted to be able to live his life and travel and be with other people and not have to worry about always going back to his family.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Another source told ET
about the Thanksgiving celebrations, “The couple has always been on good terms and Stormi is their main priority.”
“Although the duo is spending time together and have been flirty, they're not back together officially,” they continued. “However, everyone around them is hopeful they will work it out.”
Kylie and Travis split in September. In the weeks that followed, she was increasingly linked to Drake
. She was spotted at his birthday and Halloween parties.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
A source told Us
in November about the dating rumors
, “Kylie and Drake’s friendship did take a romantic turn recently. At his Halloween party, they were affectionate and clearly there together. They’ve been seeing each other romantically.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages