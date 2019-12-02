Are Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Getting Back Together?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott might be on the road to reconciliation. The couple, who started dating in the spring of 2017 and welcomed daughter Stormi less than a year later, broke up this fall. But they were spotted getting cozy over the holiday weekend.

Kylie, 22, and Travis, 28, were caught on camera at a casino in Palm Springs on Friday, November 29. They walked across the casino floor together. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul wore all black and was carrying a beer, while the “Sicko Mode” rapper wore black and white pants, a brown jacket and a black baseball cap. The pair were reportedly cozying up to each other and whispering in each other’s ears.

They weren’t there alone. With them on Black Friday were Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner. A day earlier, Kylie, Travis, and 21-month-old Stormi celebrated Thanksgiving at Kris’ house with Kendall, Khloe and baby True.