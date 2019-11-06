Star Magazine logo

Drake and Kylie Jenner

New Romance?

Here’s Everything We Know About Kylie Jenner & Drake’s Relationship

The 22-year-old broke up with Travis Scott this fall.

By ,

Credit: INSTARImages (2)

Are Kylie Jenner and Drake dating? Here’s everything we know about this rumored new couple.

A source told Us Weekly, “Kylie and Drake’s friendship did take a romantic turn recently. At his Halloween party, they were affectionate and clearly there together. They’ve been seeing each other romantically.”

People reported that a source said, “He and Kylie have been spending time together recently. They’ve been friends for a long time and Drake is very close to the family.”

A second insider told the magazine that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the “God’s Plan” rapper have been hanging out “romantically.”

Kylie, 22, broke up with her boyfriend of over two years, Travis Scott, earlier this fall. News of their split broke in October. The former couple share daughter Stormi, 21 months.

Meanwhile, Drake, 33, has been single in recent months. In 2018, fans learned that he had secretly had a baby with former adult film star Sophie Brussaux. He confirmed the existence of his now 2-year-old son, Adonis, on his 2018 album Scorpion.

Kylie was first spotted cozying up to the Toronto native at his October 24 birthday party.

A source told Us Weekly at the time, “She spent the most time near Drake and his friends.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

The insider continued, “Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together, they seemed to have a connection, though.”

Photo credit: MEGA

Another source said the pair “spent a lot of time talking to each other.” The insider continued, “They seemed to be enjoying each other’s company. They were joking around and Kylie was laughing. She seemed to be really happy and in a great mood and her and Drake seemed very comfortable with each other. There seemed to be an attraction there.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Then on Halloween, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul ended up at another event hosted by Drake after attending sister Kendall Jenner’s birthday bash.

Photo credit: MEGA

The rumored couple were also spending time together well before she officially called it quits with Travis. She was spotted at one of Drake’s parties in June.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kylie and Kendall, 24, rang in New Year’s 2019 at Drake’s swanky holiday fête. It might have been a little awkward for them to be there, since their brother-in-law Kanye West spent a good portion of 2018 in a feud with the “In My Feelings” rapper.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Drake also appeared on Travis’s hit song “Sicko Mode.” It’s not clear how the 28-year-old rapper feels about his friend hanging out with his ex.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

After news broke of Kylie and Travis’ split, the California native was briefly linked to her ex-boyfriend, Tyga. But she quickly took to Twitter to deny that they had reconciled.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

