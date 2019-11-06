Here’s Everything We Know About Kylie Jenner & Drake’s Relationship

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are Kylie Jenner and Drake dating? Here’s everything we know about this rumored new couple.

A source told Us Weekly, “Kylie and Drake’s friendship did take a romantic turn recently. At his Halloween party, they were affectionate and clearly there together. They’ve been seeing each other romantically.”

People reported that a source said, “He and Kylie have been spending time together recently. They’ve been friends for a long time and Drake is very close to the family.”

A second insider told the magazine that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the “God’s Plan” rapper have been hanging out “romantically.”

Kylie, 22, broke up with her boyfriend of over two years, Travis Scott, earlier this fall. News of their split broke in October. The former couple share daughter Stormi, 21 months.

Meanwhile, Drake, 33, has been single in recent months. In 2018, fans learned that he had secretly had a baby with former adult film star Sophie Brussaux. He confirmed the existence of his now 2-year-old son, Adonis, on his 2018 album Scorpion.

Kylie was first spotted cozying up to the Toronto native at his October 24 birthday party.