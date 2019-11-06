Here’s Everything We Know About Kylie Jenner & Drake’s Relationship

Are Kylie Jenner and Drake dating? Here’s everything we know about this rumored new couple.
A source told Us Weekly, “Kylie and Drake’s friendship did take a romantic turn recently. At his Halloween party, they were affectionate and clearly there together. They’ve been seeing each other romantically.”
People reported that a source said, “He and Kylie have been spending time together recently. They’ve been friends for a long time and Drake is very close to the family.”
A second insider told the magazine that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the “God’s Plan” rapper have been hanging out “romantically.”
Kylie, 22, broke up with her boyfriend of over two years, Travis Scott, earlier this fall. News of their split broke in October. The former couple share daughter Stormi, 21 months.
Meanwhile, Drake, 33, has been single in recent months. In 2018, fans learned that he had secretly had a baby with former adult film star Sophie Brussaux. He confirmed the existence of his now 2-year-old son, Adonis, on his 2018 album Scorpion.
Kylie was first spotted cozying up to the Toronto native at his October 24 birthday party.
A source told Us Weekly
at the time, “She spent the most time near Drake and his friends.”
The insider continued, “Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together, they seemed to have a connection, though.”
Another source said the pair “spent a lot of time talking to each other.” The insider continued, “They seemed to be enjoying each other’s company. They were joking around and Kylie was laughing. She seemed to be really happy and in a great mood and her and Drake seemed very comfortable with each other. There seemed to be an attraction there.”
