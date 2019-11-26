Kylie Jenner Shows Off Stormi’s Playroom — Including The Toddler’s Louis Vuitton Bag!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kylie Jenner gave fans a tour of baby Stormi’s playroom on her Instagram Story on Monday, November 25. In the photos, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off her 21-month-old daughter’s extensive Barbie collection, her adorable decorations and her huge, custom Louis Vuitton bag.

Kylie, 22, shared six photos from inside her daughter’s private space. Many of them showed her toys thrown about in disarray. In one, a mommy Barbie pushed a baby Barbie around in a carriage.

Another showed some wreckage around a doll-sized convertible, with dolls and their matching accessories tossed around the floor. As Star readers know, Kylie loves to collect cars, so maybe she’s trying to instill that same passion for the vehicles in her toddler. A third photo showed a mess made with wooden blocks.

Then the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave a look at the decorations in the room. One pic was of a neon cloud with a lightning bold, a literal storm for Stormi.