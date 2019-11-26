Star Magazine logo

Kylie Jenner and Stormi

Barbie World

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Stormi’s Playroom — Including The Toddler’s Louis Vuitton Bag!

The mom loves to play with the 21-month-old daughter.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner gave fans a tour of baby Stormi’s playroom on her Instagram Story on Monday, November 25. In the photos, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off her 21-month-old daughter’s extensive Barbie collection, her adorable decorations and her huge, custom Louis Vuitton bag.

Kylie, 22, shared six photos from inside her daughter’s private space. Many of them showed her toys thrown about in disarray. In one, a mommy Barbie pushed a baby Barbie around in a carriage.

Another showed some wreckage around a doll-sized convertible, with dolls and their matching accessories tossed around the floor. As Star readers know, Kylie loves to collect cars, so maybe she’s trying to instill that same passion for the vehicles in her toddler. A third photo showed a mess made with wooden blocks.

Then the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave a look at the decorations in the room. One pic was of a neon cloud with a lightning bold, a literal storm for Stormi.

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Stormi’s Playroom — Including The Toddler’s Louis Vuitton Bag!
Another photo showed five polka dot skateboard decks attached to the wall. Underneath the art was a pink, vintage-style play kitchen.

Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

The last pic was of Stormi’s closet, bursting at the seams with clothes. On the top shelf was a huge Louis Vuitton overnight bag. “Stormi” was printed in all caps on the side of the bag.

Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

The giant bag isn’t Stormi’s first purse from the French luxury line. Last Christmas, aunt Kim Kardashian bought all her nieces and her two daughters little LV purses of their own. The little multi-color purses retail for $1,100 each.

Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

At the time, Kylie posted a video of then 11-month-old Stormi playing with her purse. “This girl threw the bag over her shoulder I can't,” she wrote in the caption.
Earlier this fall, Kylie shared a video in which she gave fans a look at Stormi’s room at the Kylie Cosmetics offices. The clip went viral because of Kylie’s strange singing of “Rise & Shine” to her daughter.

Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

In September, Kylie split from Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott. The pair continue to coparent their daughter and have been spotted together a few times.

Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

Earlier this November, Kylie was linked to rapper Drake, who had previously collaborated with Travis, 28. It’s not clear if their tentative romance is still on or if things fizzled out.

Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

