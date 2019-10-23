Ashanti, Kelly Rowland, Tia Mowry & More Celebrate Lifetime Christmas Movie Season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christmas movie season is here! Vanessa Lachey, Kelly Rowland, Tia Mowry, Ashanti and more came out on October 22 to celebrate the start of the holiday film season at the “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” event. The cable network will start airing their beloved seasonal films 24 hours a day on October 25, two months before the big day.

Lifetime will premiere 30 new movies in the lead up to Christmas and those films star a diverse array of celebrities. The list of films also includes a Hanukkah movie!

Kelly, 38, is making her Christmas movie debut in Merry Liddle Christmas. In the flick, the former Destiny’s Child member plays a tech entrepreneur who buys a new house and decides to host her family for the holidays. There’s family hijinks, a glossy photoshoot and a handsome new neighbor she just might fall in love with. The movie debuts on November 30.

Other actresses hitting the small-screen in the next two months include Melissa Joan Hart, Hilarie Burton and Grey’s Anatomy star Sarah Drew.