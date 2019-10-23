Ashanti, Kelly Rowland, Tia Mowry & More Celebrate Lifetime Christmas Movie Season

Christmas movie season is here! Vanessa Lachey, Kelly Rowland, Tia Mowry, Ashanti and more came out on October 22 to celebrate the start of the holiday film season at the “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” event. The cable network will start airing their beloved seasonal films 24 hours a day on October 25, two months before the big day.
Lifetime will premiere 30 new movies in the lead up to Christmas and those films star a diverse array of celebrities. The list of films also includes a Hanukkah movie!
Kelly, 38, is making her Christmas movie debut in Merry Liddle Christmas. In the flick, the former Destiny’s Child member plays a tech entrepreneur who buys a new house and decides to host her family for the holidays. There’s family hijinks, a glossy photoshoot and a handsome new neighbor she just might fall in love with. The movie debuts on November 30.
Other actresses hitting the small-screen in the next two months include Melissa Joan Hart, Hilarie Burton and Grey’s Anatomy star Sarah Drew.
Kelly looked incredible in a white blazer dress and thigh-high black boots. Her blunt cut bangs framed her face.
Vanessa, 38, posed in a sparkling black dress. She stars in the new movie Christmas Unleashed, which debuts on December 7.
The former MTV VJ hugged Hilarie, 37, on the carpet. The One Tree Hill star will appear in A Christmas Wish, which drops on Thanksgiving.
Tia, 41, looked gorgeous in a black and white plaid mini dress. She pulled her hair into a long braid. The Sister, Sister star will be in A Very Vintage Christmas on November 27.
Ashanti, 39, stunned in a bright red Chanel blazer dress. She’s executive producing and starring in A Christmas Winter Song, which will premiere on December 14 and surely features some of her music.
Melissa, 43, looked pretty in a see-through black top. She stars in Christmas Reservations, which premieres November 2.
Sarah, 39, looked funky and cool in a white shirt with black polka dots. She’ll play the lead in Twinkle All The Way on November 23.
Who had your favorite holiday season look? Sound off in the comments!
