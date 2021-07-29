One year down, many more to go. Dale Moss shared a special tribute to Clare Crawley while celebrating their one-year anniversary on Wednesday, July 28.

“It’s the moments that nobody sees that make life and our love so special. The most beautiful thing is that those are the moments only we will carry forever,” the Bachelorette alum, 32, captioned his Instagram post. “When we first met, I knew God’s hand was at work but I could have never imagined the journey he had in store for us.”

The couple first met during season 16 of the ABC reality show, which premiered in October 2020. Crawley, 40, and Moss made headlines after it was reported that they got engaged and left the show after filming for two weeks. The duo continued their relationship until their brief split in January. After rumors started swirling about whether they were back together, Us Weekly confirmed in February that the pair had reconciled their whirlwind romance.

“Love you with all my heart @clarecrawley,” Moss concluded his Instagram tribute. “Happy ONE YEAR Anniversary Love!”

Crawley, for her part, also celebrated the relationship milestone with a nearly five-minute-long video recapping their love from the start. The clip included moments from their time on The Bachelorette along with pictures and videos of their time together. It was accompanied by a caption that read, “Happy ONE YEAR Anniversary love!!”