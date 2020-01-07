The Biggest Moments From ‘The Bachelor’ Premiere

The Bachelor kicked off its new season on Monday, January 7, and things got intense right away. Peter Weber welcomed his contestants into the mansion, but was it love at first sight? These were the biggest moments from the premiere!
1 of 14
Kelley, 27, immediately stood out as a front runner for Peter’s affections. She revealed that she had previously met the 28-year-0ld pilot at a hotel in Los Angeles. “I was hoping she’d come by,” he admitted.
2 of 14
Jenna, 22, brought an emotional support cow to the mansion!
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 14
Eunice, 23, showed up wearing angel wings. “I figured since I’m a flight attendant, I’d just wing it!” she joked. But it turned out that she wasn’t the only flight attendant on hand: Jade and Megan, both 26, had the same job. And at the end of the night, Pilot Pete sent all three home!
4 of 14
But the most shocking limo arrival was former The Bachelorette
star Hannah Brown
, who came out last. The 25-year-old, who ended her season single, gave Peter his “co-pilot” wings back. “You’re gonna be great,” she told Peter, who came in third on her season. “I’m so happy for you.” But that wasn’t her last appearance during the episode.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 14
During the opening night cocktail party, Mykenna, 22, tried to stop Peter’s chat with Natasha, 31, by throwing paper planes at the pair. When it worked, Natasha retaliated with a giant paper plane. Both women got roses that night.
6 of 14
Victoria F., 25, started sobbing over the competition. “There’s so many women, and they’re so pretty,” she cried. “They’re so pretty.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 14
Meanwhile on the first group date, Victoria P., 27, threw up after she was flipped around in a gyroscope during “flight school.” She explained, “I’ve never thrown up in front of a boy before. I’m really, really scared.” When she did get sick, Peter comforted her with a bottle of water.
8 of 14
Kelley made some more enemies when she cheated during an obstacle course, securing alone time with Peter.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
9 of 14
Madison, 23, got the first one-on-one date. Peter brought her to his parents’ house, where his mom and dad were renewing their vows! It was an intense first date. Meanwhile, Savannah, 27, sobbed when she found out she didn’t get the date.
10 of 14
Photo credit: INSTARImages
11 of 14
Then she sat down for a chat with Peter and immediately burst into tears about the end of their relationship during her season of The Bachelorette. “I’m really f**ked up!” she explained. “I question what I should have done.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
12 of 14
Photo credit: INSTARImages
13 of 14
Tyler confessed that it hurt his feelings that she didn’t ask him out instead. “I don’t want to be someone’s, like, third option,” he explained. “I thought that I was not confused, but now, I don’t know.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
14 of 14
Hannah said she thought Peter wasn’t interested because he wanted to be The Bachelor. “I don’t know what to do right now, I’m so confused,” he said. The episode ended before he resolved his dilemma.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Kelley, 27, immediately stood out as a front runner for Peter’s affections. She revealed that she had previously met the 28-year-0ld pilot at a hotel in Los Angeles. “I was hoping she’d come by,” he admitted.
Jenna, 22, brought an emotional support cow to the mansion!
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Eunice, 23, showed up wearing angel wings. “I figured since I’m a flight attendant, I’d just wing it!” she joked. But it turned out that she wasn’t the only flight attendant on hand: Jade and Megan, both 26, had the same job. And at the end of the night, Pilot Pete sent all three home!
But the most shocking limo arrival was former The Bachelorette
star Hannah Brown
, who came out last. The 25-year-old, who ended her season single, gave Peter his “co-pilot” wings back. “You’re gonna be great,” she told Peter, who came in third on her season. “I’m so happy for you.” But that wasn’t her last appearance during the episode.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
During the opening night cocktail party, Mykenna, 22, tried to stop Peter’s chat with Natasha, 31, by throwing paper planes at the pair. When it worked, Natasha retaliated with a giant paper plane. Both women got roses that night.
Victoria F., 25, started sobbing over the competition. “There’s so many women, and they’re so pretty,” she cried. “They’re so pretty.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Meanwhile on the first group date, Victoria P., 27, threw up after she was flipped around in a gyroscope during “flight school.” She explained, “I’ve never thrown up in front of a boy before. I’m really, really scared.” When she did get sick, Peter comforted her with a bottle of water.
Kelley made some more enemies when she cheated during an obstacle course, securing alone time with Peter.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Madison, 23, got the first one-on-one date. Peter brought her to his parents’ house, where his mom and dad were renewing their vows! It was an intense first date. Meanwhile, Savannah, 27, sobbed when she found out she didn’t get the date.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Then she sat down for a chat with Peter and immediately burst into tears about the end of their relationship during her season of The Bachelorette. “I’m really f**ked up!” she explained. “I question what I should have done.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Tyler confessed that it hurt his feelings that she didn’t ask him out instead. “I don’t want to be someone’s, like, third option,” he explained. “I thought that I was not confused, but now, I don’t know.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Hannah said she thought Peter wasn’t interested because he wanted to be The Bachelor. “I don’t know what to do right now, I’m so confused,” he said. The episode ended before he resolved his dilemma.
Photo credit: INSTARImages