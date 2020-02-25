Madison Devastated After ‘Bachelor’ Peter Admits He Had Sex With Another Contestant

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The fantasy suites episode of The Bachelor on Monday, February 24, quickly turned into a nightmare for Madison Prewett and Peter Weber. At the top of the episode, Madison, 24, told Peter, 28, that she wouldn’t be comfortable if he slept with the other remaining contestants — Victoria Fuller and Hannah Ann Sluss.

“So what are you saying? If I were to spend the night with someone else, that’s not something that you could do?” Peter asked her. When she didn’t reply, he added, “So that’s a no?”

Madison said she didn’t want to give him an ultimatum but she added, “For me actions speak louder than words, and I’m just really big on that.”

Later in the episode, Madison talked to Hannah Ann, 23, about the conversation they’d had. “It’s kind of a make or break for me,” Madison said about Peter sleeping with other women.