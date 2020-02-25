Madison Devastated After ‘Bachelor’ Peter Admits He Had Sex With Another Contestant

The fantasy suites episode of The Bachelor on Monday, February 24, quickly turned into a nightmare for Madison Prewett and Peter Weber. At the top of the episode, Madison, 24, told Peter, 28, that she wouldn’t be comfortable if he slept with the other remaining contestants — Victoria Fuller and Hannah Ann Sluss.
“So what are you saying? If I were to spend the night with someone else, that’s not something that you could do?” Peter asked her. When she didn’t reply, he added, “So that’s a no?”
Madison said she didn’t want to give him an ultimatum but she added, “For me actions speak louder than words, and I’m just really big on that.”
Later in the episode, Madison talked to Hannah Ann, 23, about the conversation they’d had. “It’s kind of a make or break for me,” Madison said about Peter sleeping with other women.
1 of 7
Hannah Ann told the cameras that she thought Madison was being illogical, explaining, “We knew what we signed up for. … It’s truly madness. It’s just madness.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 7
When Madison finally got her date with Peter — after he’d spent time with Hannah Ann and Victoria in the fantasy suite — she told him that she had decided to not have sex before she was married. “I do expect, at this point, for us to be honest about the expectations we do have,” she said.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 7
Madison added that she wouldn’t be able to accept a proposal from the pilot if he’d slept with the other women. “I just can’t wrap my mind around, in a week from now, if you’re down on one knee and six days before that you slept with someone else,” she confessed.
Photo credit: ABC/YouTube
4 of 7
Peter admitted that he had slept with Hannah Ann and Victoria. “I have been intimate, and I can’t lie to you about that,” he said.
Photo credit: ABC/YouTube
5 of 7
“I 100% can see you and I together at the end,” he continued. “But I have to be honest with you, coming into this week I could see that with other people, too. I hate that I can say that to you, but that’s the truth, too.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 7
Madison was hurt because she had warned Peter earlier that he would lose her if he slept with them. She walked away from their dinner and Peter followed, saying they could still be “together forever.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 7
But Madison ran off, and Peter went to the fantasy suite alone.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Hannah Ann told the cameras that she thought Madison was being illogical, explaining, “We knew what we signed up for. … It’s truly madness. It’s just madness.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
When Madison finally got her date with Peter — after he’d spent time with Hannah Ann and Victoria in the fantasy suite — she told him that she had decided to not have sex before she was married. “I do expect, at this point, for us to be honest about the expectations we do have,” she said.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Madison added that she wouldn’t be able to accept a proposal from the pilot if he’d slept with the other women. “I just can’t wrap my mind around, in a week from now, if you’re down on one knee and six days before that you slept with someone else,” she confessed.
Photo credit: ABC/YouTube
Peter admitted that he had slept with Hannah Ann and Victoria. “I have been intimate, and I can’t lie to you about that,” he said.
Photo credit: ABC/YouTube
“I 100% can see you and I together at the end,” he continued. “But I have to be honest with you, coming into this week I could see that with other people, too. I hate that I can say that to you, but that’s the truth, too.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Madison was hurt because she had warned Peter earlier that he would lose her if he slept with them. She walked away from their dinner and Peter followed, saying they could still be “together forever.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
But Madison ran off, and Peter went to the fantasy suite alone.
Photo credit: INSTARImages