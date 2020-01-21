‘Bachelor’ Pillow Fight Leads To Contestant Getting Sent Home For Being ‘Fake’

A pillow fight got vicious during the Monday, January 20 episode of The Bachelor, week three of Peter Weber’s season. Alayah Benavidez had a savage, fluffy battle with Sydney Hightower during the group date, a day after they’d had some drama at the mansion. “With Alayah, I can tell something’s off about that girl,” Sydney, 24, said of the 24-year-old former Miss Texas USA.
After Alayah beat Sydney during their fight, Sydney was fuming. But Peter, 28, was feeling Alayah. She told him, “I feel like you’ve seen, like, the sweet side of me, and the innocent side, and all of those sides. Today was the fighter and the strong side.” Peter said, “Alayah has a very positive, fun energy about her that I totally connect with.”
But Sydney took her concerns about her rival right to the pilot. “When I’m in the house with some girls, it’s two different things,” she told him. “And like when the cameras show up and the lights are on, and there’s that time for some camera time, like, it’s like a whole different person… I just, like, don’t want you to get blinded by that.”
Peter took her comment to the group. He told the women, “Sydney, sorry to kind of put you on the spot, but you had mentioned that there were people that maybe were different off-camera or different in the house when I’m not there… I want to just kinda squash this now.”
Sydney said, “Maybe Alayah, maybe you put on a little bit just for the imagery of things?” No one else spoke out against Alayah, who went to Peter to plead her case. “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t feel something for you,” she said. “And now to think that it’s possible that you think I’m being fake just sucks.”
He gave the group date rose to Sydney, but the drama had only just begun. The next day, he joined all the women for a pool party before the rose ceremony and he asked them about what Alayah was like. Many of them backed up Sydney’s claims, with Lexi Buchanan saying Alayah “kind of [turns] it on a little bit for the cameras.”
“Do you see why some of the other girls in the house maybe feel a fakeness from you?” Peter asked Alayah. She assured him once against that she was there for the right reasons and Peter seemed assuaged.
But the plot took one final twist when Victoria Paul revealed that they knew each other “a little bit” from the pageant world before the show, because Victoria was Miss Louisiana USA.
“I probably had spent, maybe, like collectively three hours with her,” she told Peter. “It’s difficult for me to be in this position, but I do know that she asked that I not tell producers that we knew one another, and I didn’t really understand why.” She also implied Alayah was mostly there to get famous and added, “Maybe she’s not for you.”
“My heart says one thing, but my head’s screaming, ‘Stop it!’” Peter told the camera. At the end of an emotional rose ceremony, Alayah was one of the women he sent home.
“This was not easy for me at all,” Peter told her while hugging her goodbye. But in the week four preview, Alayah showed up to crash a group date and “set the record straight” about the rumors, so the drama isn’t over yet!
