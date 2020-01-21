‘Bachelor’ Pillow Fight Leads To Contestant Getting Sent Home For Being ‘Fake’

A pillow fight got vicious during the Monday, January 20 episode of The Bachelor, week three of Peter Weber’s season. Alayah Benavidez had a savage, fluffy battle with Sydney Hightower during the group date, a day after they’d had some drama at the mansion. “With Alayah, I can tell something’s off about that girl,” Sydney, 24, said of the 24-year-old former Miss Texas USA.

After Alayah beat Sydney during their fight, Sydney was fuming. But Peter, 28, was feeling Alayah. She told him, “I feel like you’ve seen, like, the sweet side of me, and the innocent side, and all of those sides. Today was the fighter and the strong side.” Peter said, “Alayah has a very positive, fun energy about her that I totally connect with.”

But Sydney took her concerns about her rival right to the pilot. “When I’m in the house with some girls, it’s two different things,” she told him. “And like when the cameras show up and the lights are on, and there’s that time for some camera time, like, it’s like a whole different person… I just, like, don’t want you to get blinded by that.”