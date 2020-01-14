The Most Cringeworthy Moments From Week 2 Of ‘The Bachelor’The Most Cringeworthy Moments From Week 2 Of ‘The Bachelor’

The new season of The Bachelor is in full swing, and Peter Weber has already had to endure come cringeworthy moments. These were the most awkward moments from week two of The Bachelor.
The first episode ended with Hannah Brown
confronting Peter, 28, about her continued feelings for him
. He was the second runner up on her season of The Bachelorette
. During the January 13 episode, Peter wasn’t sure if he was open to getting back together, but she climbed into his lap as she tried to convince him!
When he finally got her off of him and stood up, he was covered in glitter from her dress. From there, he returned to the girls gathered for the group date and canceled the first half of it, saying he was still too upset about the drama with Hannah, 25.
The second half of the group date was without major incident, but things really blew up during the cocktail party. Kelsey Weier revealed that she had brought a special bottle of champagne from home that she intended to share with Peter on opening night. She wasn’t able to, so she was going to drink it with him that night.
But after she set up the champagne with two flutes, Mykenna Dorn got to Peter first. Kelsey, 28, accused Mykenna of being “snakey.”
But while Kelsey was upset about that, Hannah Ann Sluss got time with Peter. They sat down and quickly popped open Kelsey’s special champagne bottle! Peter even gave a little joyful shout, unaware that the bottle was so important to Kelsey.
When she found out, Kelsey started screaming and crying and confronted the pair. Then she ran off to be comforted by the other women.
Peter tried to fix the situation by giving Kelsey another bottle of champagne, but that’s where things took a turn for the worse. Kelsey opened it and took a swig straight from the bottle.
But the champagne was too bubbly and it popped up and exploded in her face! The moment quickly went viral. One fan tweeted, “Kelsey is truly having the worst night ever.” Another wrote, “Someone opens Kelsey’s bottle and then the second bottle explodes in her face?! I have never laughed so hard from this show.”
Despite the awkwardness, Kelsey still got a rose.
