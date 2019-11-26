‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Wins ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is officially the winner of Dancing With The Stars season 28. The 25-year-old took home the mirrorball trophy on Monday, November 25 after 11 weeks of intense competition. The win was particularly validating for Hannah, since her season of The Bachelorette ended in some major heartbreak.
Hannah and her partner, Alan Bersten, competed against Ally Brooke, Lauren Alaina and Kel Mitchell and their dance partners during the finale extravaganza. The episode also featured performances from Cher, Pitbull and Ne-Yo.
Each of the contestants did two dances for the judges. Hannah and Alan danced the Viennese Waltz to Taylor Swift’s “Lover” for their first performance. For the second, they did a freestyle dance to “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys.
After all the performances were done, it was time to announce the final standings. Lauren, 25, came in fourth, while Ally, 26, came in third. Then, Hannah was announced as the winner, with Kel as the runner-up.
She wrote on Instagram after the show, “WE DID IT! Thank you all so much!” under a photo of her and Alan with the trophy. She also posted a video of the pair on an airplane with the trophy and wrote, “What. Just. Happened.”
Hannah’s victory is one for the record books: Though many former Bachelor stars have competed on DWTS, she’s the first to actually win the contest.
The victory comes just months after Hannah was left heartbroken at the end of her season of The Bachelorette. She originally chose Jed Wyatt at the end of her season, and the couple got engaged.
“Jed has muddied the waters of our future together and it’s not what I thought I said ‘yes’ to,” she explained during the finale. She ultimately called off their engagement
and they broke up.
