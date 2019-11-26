‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Wins ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is officially the winner of Dancing With The Stars season 28. The 25-year-old took home the mirrorball trophy on Monday, November 25 after 11 weeks of intense competition. The win was particularly validating for Hannah, since her season of The Bachelorette ended in some major heartbreak.

Hannah and her partner, Alan Bersten, competed against Ally Brooke, Lauren Alaina and Kel Mitchell and their dance partners during the finale extravaganza. The episode also featured performances from Cher, Pitbull and Ne-Yo.

Each of the contestants did two dances for the judges. Hannah and Alan danced the Viennese Waltz to Taylor Swift’s “Lover” for their first performance. For the second, they did a freestyle dance to “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys.

After all the performances were done, it was time to announce the final standings. Lauren, 25, came in fourth, while Ally, 26, came in third. Then, Hannah was announced as the winner, with Kel as the runner-up.