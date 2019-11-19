James Van Der Beek Reveals Wife Suffered Miscarriage On ‘DWTS’

James Van Der Beek shared heartbreaking news during Dancing With The Stars on Monday, November 18. The former Dawson’s Creek star and his wife Kimberly suffered a miscarriage. Kimberly, 37, was expecting their sixth child.
“My wife Kimberly and I went through every expecting parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby,” James, 42, said in his video package before his dance. “The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond.”
“You never know why these things happen, that’s what I’ve been telling my kids. All you know is that it brings you closer together, it breaks you open, it opens up your heart, it deepens your appreciation,” the Pose actor continued. “It makes you more human.”
James confessed that he hadn’t thought he would compete on the show Monday night, but his wife pushed him to go out there and give it his best shot.
“Kimberly, I love you,” the Connecticut native said as he dedicated his performance to her. “Kimberly, I’m dancing for you, I’m dancing for us, so here we go, babe.”
James and his partner, Emma Slater, performed an emotional Foxtrot to Hozier’s “Take Me To Church.” When they were done, he cried as Emma hugged him.
“Kimberly, I love you. Thank you for pushing me out on that dance floor,” he said before judging. “Thank you for everything you do. I don’t know how you do it. Five kids. You’re amazing.” The dancing duo ultimately received a 27/30 from the judges.
James also shared his thoughts about the loss on Instagram. “Wrecked. Devastated. In shock. That’s how we’re feeling right now after the soul we thought were going to welcome into our family in April... has taken a shortcut to whatever lies beyond this life,” he began.
He continued his post, “Grateful that she’s now recovering, but we’ve only just begun unpacking the layers of this one. Thank you to all of our friends and co-workers (and dance partners) who have shown up for us so beautifully during this time.
As many of you have said, ‘There are no words…’ and it’s true,” he wrote. “Which is why in a time like this it’s enough to know that you’re there. Grieving AND counting our blessings today.”
