James Van Der Beek Reveals Wife Suffered Miscarriage On ‘DWTS’

James Van Der Beek shared heartbreaking news during Dancing With The Stars on Monday, November 18. The former Dawson’s Creek star and his wife Kimberly suffered a miscarriage. Kimberly, 37, was expecting their sixth child.

“My wife Kimberly and I went through every expecting parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby,” James, 42, said in his video package before his dance. “The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond.”

“You never know why these things happen, that’s what I’ve been telling my kids. All you know is that it brings you closer together, it breaks you open, it opens up your heart, it deepens your appreciation,” the Pose actor continued. “It makes you more human.”

James confessed that he hadn’t thought he would compete on the show Monday night, but his wife pushed him to go out there and give it his best shot.