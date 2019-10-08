Star Magazine logo

-PICTURED: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Awkward

Why Ashton Kutcher Doesn’t Want Mila Kunis To Join ‘Real Housewives’

The actor was adamant.

By ,

-PICTURED: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Credit: Peter Barreras/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

When Mila Kunis suggested to husband Ashton Kutcher that she might join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills one day, the The Ranch star was adamantly opposed to it.

Mila, 36, opened up to Andrea Savage on her Grown-Up Woman podcast. They were discussing Mila’s general love for the franchise and the actress made a stunning confession about her 41-year-old husband.

“I did ask my husband once, I was like, listen. Later, in like 20 years, 30 years, what do you think of me going on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?” she reminisced. “I’m like, just for like, a year.”

“He was like… I would kill you,” she said.

It makes sense that Ashton would be at least a little afraid of putting their private life under a microscope. Ashton’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, just published a tell-all memoir that revealed some unsavory parts of their life together. Demi, 56, accused Ashton of cheating on her multiple times.

The That ‘70s Show star didn’t address the allegations in the book, but sent cryptic tweets about its publication. “I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it,” he wrote.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

If Mila did decide to join RHOBH, she wouldn’t be the first actress to do so. Denise Richards joined the cast last season, and Garcelle Beauvais joined the lineup for the upcoming episodes.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Lisa Rinna also had an acting career before joining the show and Kyle Richards appeared in film and TV projects as a child. Former RHOBH cast member Eileen Davidson was a soap opera star.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

During the podcast episode, Mila expounded on her love with Kyle and her husband Mauricio Umansky. She even revealed that they once ended up on the same Southwest light.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

“They were behind me, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s the people from this reality show!’ I was so excited,” she remembered. The Friends With Benefits actress was impressed by how “normal” the reality stars were.

Photo credit: MEGA

“We didn’t talk. They were with their kids, and they were doing like crossword puzzles, or like just being like cool parents,” she said.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

“And all kidding aside, I was like, ‘oh my God, look at them being like, real parents.’ And I was so impressed, to this day, at how normal they were on this Southwest flight, with their kids doing like puzzles and crossword puzzles. It was dope,” Mila admitted.

Photo credit: Peter Barreras/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

