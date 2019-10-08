Why Ashton Kutcher Doesn’t Want Mila Kunis To Join ‘Real Housewives’

When Mila Kunis suggested to husband Ashton Kutcher that she might join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills one day, the The Ranch star was adamantly opposed to it.
Mila, 36, opened up to Andrea Savage on her Grown-Up Woman podcast. They were discussing Mila’s general love for the franchise and the actress made a stunning confession about her 41-year-old husband.
“I did ask my husband once, I was like, listen. Later, in like 20 years, 30 years, what do you think of me going on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?” she reminisced. “I’m like, just for like, a year.”
“He was like… I would kill you,” she said.
It makes sense that Ashton would be at least a little afraid of putting their private life under a microscope. Ashton’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, just published a tell-all memoir that revealed some unsavory parts of their life together. Demi, 56, accused Ashton of cheating on her multiple times.
