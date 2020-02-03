Ashton Kutcher Is ‘In Touch’ With Demi Moore’s Daughters

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ashton Kutcher made a surprising reveal about his relationship with ex-wife Demi Moore’s three daughters — Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26. The actor, 41, told Marc Maron during an interview on his WTF podcast that he’s still makes “conscious effort to stay in touch” with the three girls, seven years after they divorced in 2013.

“It was eight years,” the That ‘70s Show star said of his relationship with Demi, 57. He pointed out that he met the three girls in 2003 when they were relatively young. He was 15 years younger than the Ghost star.

“Tallulah was eight or nine, she was the youngest. Rumer was 12 or 13 when we first started dating,” he said. “When we were getting divorced, Tallulah was graduating high school.”