Ashton Kutcher Is ‘In Touch’ With Demi Moore’s Daughters

Ashton Kutcher made a surprising reveal about his relationship with ex-wife Demi Moore’s three daughters — Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26. The actor, 41, told Marc Maron during an interview on his WTF podcast that he’s still makes “conscious effort to stay in touch” with the three girls, seven years after they divorced in 2013.
“It was eight years,” the That ‘70s Show star said of his relationship with Demi, 57. He pointed out that he met the three girls in 2003 when they were relatively young. He was 15 years younger than the Ghost star.
“Tallulah was eight or nine, she was the youngest. Rumer was 12 or 13 when we first started dating,” he said. “When we were getting divorced, Tallulah was graduating high school.”
1 of 7
“I was helping raise teenage girls through their adolescence,” The Ranch actor said. “I love them. I’m never going to stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 7
At the same time, Ashton said that he knows he’s not their father and he could never force them to stay in contact with them.
Photo credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock
3 of 7
“I think you try…but at the same time I am not their father. I was never trying to be their father. I always had respect and honored Bruce [Willis]
, and I think he’s a brilliant human being and a wonderful man,” he explained. “If they don’t want an engagement with me, I’m not going to force it upon them. But they all do and it’s great.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 7
Ashton married Mila Kunis
in 2015 and they have two kids together: Wyatt
, 5, and Dimitri
, 3.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 7
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 7
She said she learned of two different women he stepped out on her with.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 7
After the book was released, Ashton tweeted, “I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it. ❤️.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“I was helping raise teenage girls through their adolescence,” The Ranch actor said. “I love them. I’m never going to stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
At the same time, Ashton said that he knows he’s not their father and he could never force them to stay in contact with them.
Photo credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock
“I think you try…but at the same time I am not their father. I was never trying to be their father. I always had respect and honored Bruce [Willis]
, and I think he’s a brilliant human being and a wonderful man,” he explained. “If they don’t want an engagement with me, I’m not going to force it upon them. But they all do and it’s great.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Ashton married Mila Kunis
in 2015 and they have two kids together: Wyatt
, 5, and Dimitri
, 3.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
She said she learned of two different women he stepped out on her with.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
After the book was released, Ashton tweeted, “I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it. ❤️.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages