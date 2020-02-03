Star Magazine logo

Tallulah Belle Willis, Rumer Willis, Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore

Still Connected

Ashton Kutcher Is ‘In Touch’ With Demi Moore’s Daughters

The actor said he’s “never going to stop loving them.”

Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Ashton Kutcher made a surprising reveal about his relationship with ex-wife Demi Moore’s three daughters — Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26. The actor, 41, told Marc Maron during an interview on his WTF podcast that he’s still makes  “conscious effort to stay in touch” with the three girls, seven years after they divorced in 2013.

“It was eight years,” the That ‘70s Show star said of his relationship with Demi, 57. He pointed out that he met the three girls in 2003 when they were relatively young. He was 15 years younger than the Ghost star.

“Tallulah was eight or nine, she was the youngest. Rumer was 12 or 13 when we first started dating,” he said. “When we were getting divorced, Tallulah was graduating high school.”

“I was helping raise teenage girls through their adolescence,” The Ranch actor said. “I love them. I’m never going to stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing.”

At the same time, Ashton said that he knows he’s not their father and he could never force them to stay in contact with them.

“I think you try…but at the same time I am not their father. I was never trying to be their father. I always had respect and honored Bruce [Willis], and I think he’s a brilliant human being and a wonderful man,” he explained.  “If they don’t want an engagement with me, I’m not going to force it upon them. But they all do and it’s great.”

Ashton married Mila Kunis in 2015 and they have two kids together: Wyatt, 5, and Dimitri, 3.

Ashton was less complimentary toward Demi in 2019, when Demi’s memoir, Inside Out was released. She claimed in the book that he pressured her to have a threesome while they were married, and later used that threesome as justification for cheating.

She said she learned of two different women he stepped out on her with.

After the book was released, Ashton tweeted, “I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it. ❤️.”

