‘RHOP’ Star Ashley Darby Shares Breastfeeding Photo On Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby shared an adorable photo of her breastfeeding her baby, Dean Michael, on Instagram on November 3. Ashley’s first child with her husband Michael will turn four months old this November.

In the picture, Ashley, 31, smiled serenely at her little man while he fed. She wrote in the caption, “Almost 4 months in & learning more from Dean every day. My sweet Tink 💖 #rhop #DeanMichaelDarby.”

Fans left kind comments below the photo. “Mama glow looks good on you,” one wrote. “This is a wonderful way to bond with your child,” another added.

There were a handful of haters, though. One person wrote, “This not appropriate.”

As RHOP viewers know, Ashley walked a long road to motherhood. Between season two and three of the show, she and Michael, 60, temporarily separated because he wasn’t sure he wanted to have children with her. The businessman has children from a previous marriage.