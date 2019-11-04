‘RHOP’ Star Ashley Darby Shares Breastfeeding Photo On Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby shared an adorable photo of her breastfeeding her baby, Dean Michael, on Instagram on November 3. Ashley’s first child with her husband Michael will turn four months old this November.
In the picture, Ashley, 31, smiled serenely at her little man while he fed. She wrote in the caption, “Almost 4 months in & learning more from Dean every day. My sweet Tink 💖 #rhop #DeanMichaelDarby.”
Fans left kind comments below the photo. “Mama glow looks good on you,” one wrote. “This is a wonderful way to bond with your child,” another added.
There were a handful of haters, though. One person wrote, “This not appropriate.”
As RHOP viewers know, Ashley walked a long road to motherhood. Between season two and three of the show, she and Michael, 60, temporarily separated because he wasn’t sure he wanted to have children with her. The businessman has children from a previous marriage.
1 of 8
The couple reconciled, but during season four Ashley revealed that she had suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage. She went through fertility treatments, hoping to eventually have a baby.
4 of 8
The charges were eventually dropped
due to “insufficient evidence.” According to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, there were no witnesses besides the cameraman himself.
5 of 8
But the allegation made shockwaves on the show. During an episode during the show’s very first season, the women had witnessed Michael slapping the butt of Katie Rost’s then-fiancé
.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 8
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 8
Candiace Bassett and Robyn Dixon also claimed they heard Michael say that he wanted to perform oral sex on Robyn’s ex-husband, Juan.
Photo credit: Rich Fury/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
8 of 8
RHOP is currently filming, so fans will have to wait and see how these accusations affected the new mom’s relationships with the fellow Housewives.
Photo credit: MEGA
The couple reconciled, but during season four Ashley revealed that she had suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage. She went through fertility treatments, hoping to eventually have a baby.
The charges were eventually dropped
due to “insufficient evidence.” According to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, there were no witnesses besides the cameraman himself.
But the allegation made shockwaves on the show. During an episode during the show’s very first season, the women had witnessed Michael slapping the butt of Katie Rost’s then-fiancé
.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Candiace Bassett and Robyn Dixon also claimed they heard Michael say that he wanted to perform oral sex on Robyn’s ex-husband, Juan.
Photo credit: Rich Fury/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
RHOP is currently filming, so fans will have to wait and see how these accusations affected the new mom’s relationships with the fellow Housewives.