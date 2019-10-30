Vicki Gunvalson Breaks Down When Kelly Dodd Says She’d Celebrate Her Funeral

Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson were at each other’s throats once again during the October 29 episode of The Real Housewives Of Orange County. Vicki, 57, had recently reconciled with Kelly, 44, and invited her to her birthday party in a show of goodwill. But Kelly said she’d celebrate Vicki’s funeral before she celebrated her birthday!
Vicki was throwing herself a tea party-themed birthday party, complete with costumes. Some of the women wore over-the-top dresses with elaborate hats, while Gina Kirschenheiter leaned into the Alice In Wonderland aspect. Vicki was “Queen Victoria.”
Tamra Judge was getting glammed up for the party when she FaceTimed Kelly, asking her to change her mind and attend Vicki’s party. Kelly confessed that she wasn’t ready to hang out with Vicki, even though they’d made up weeks earlier.
“You know what, I’m sorry, but I’m not celebrating her birthday. There is no way,” Kelly said. “I mean, the only celebration I’m doing for her is going to her funeral. That’s the only celebration I’d be doing.”
1 of 8
Tamra asked, “Oh my God, Kelly! Well, you can just pretend?” But Kelly explained in her confessional, “I can forgive Vicki, I can try to move forward with Vicki. Does it mean I have to buy her a birthday gift and be there and be her best friend? Hell, no!”
2 of 8
Tamra managed to not tell the other women about Kelly’s insensitive joke for most of the tea party. But during the lunch, the women started bashing Kelly anyway.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 8
“I'm not completely comfortable with the conversation,” Tamra said to Shannon Beador
in the bathroom. “I'm not gonna sit there while everybody's bashing Kelly. If I wanted to be a b***h to Kelly, I would just say to Vicki, ‘She wanted to celebrate your death. She doesn't wanna be here. That's what Kelly told me today.’”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 8
They FaceTimed Kelly and tried to get her to show up and defend herself, but she declined yet again.
5 of 8
In the car on the way home, Tamra did tell Vicki that Kelly had said she would only celebrate her funeral. Vicki burst into tears and started throwing more accusations at Kelly.
6 of 8
“I have not talked about her looks, I have not talked about her family, I have not talked that she pushed her mother down the stairs.” Vicki said.
7 of 8
“Well, now you are,” Shannon said, while Tamra asked, “She pushed her mom down the stairs?!”
Photo credit: Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock