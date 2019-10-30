Vicki Gunvalson Breaks Down When Kelly Dodd Says She’d Celebrate Her Funeral

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson were at each other’s throats once again during the October 29 episode of The Real Housewives Of Orange County. Vicki, 57, had recently reconciled with Kelly, 44, and invited her to her birthday party in a show of goodwill. But Kelly said she’d celebrate Vicki’s funeral before she celebrated her birthday!

Vicki was throwing herself a tea party-themed birthday party, complete with costumes. Some of the women wore over-the-top dresses with elaborate hats, while Gina Kirschenheiter leaned into the Alice In Wonderland aspect. Vicki was “Queen Victoria.”

Tamra Judge was getting glammed up for the party when she FaceTimed Kelly, asking her to change her mind and attend Vicki’s party. Kelly confessed that she wasn’t ready to hang out with Vicki, even though they’d made up weeks earlier.

“You know what, I’m sorry, but I’m not celebrating her birthday. There is no way,” Kelly said. “I mean, the only celebration I’m doing for her is going to her funeral. That’s the only celebration I’d be doing.”