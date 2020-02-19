Tamra Judge Says Ex Simon Barney’s Cancer Diagnosis Brought Estranged Family Together

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tamra Judge and Simon Barney have revealed the one bright side about his recent diagnosis with stage 3 throat cancer. The former couple and their three kids have all pulled closer together, ending the longtime estrangement between the kids and their parents.

“It’s kind of like a new beginning for me and my family,” Simon, 55, told People. “It’s really brought everyone closer together.” He and Tamra, 52, share son Spencer, 19, and daughters Sidney, 21, and Sophia, 14.

Simon was married to The Real Housewives of Orange County star from 1998 to 2011. Their split launched a contentious custody battle. Eventually, Sidney and Tamra became completely estranged and no longer spoke. Spencer, meanwhile, stopped speaking with Simon.

“The kids were split after the divorce and chose sides but, at the end of the day, none of that matters,” Tamra said about how the cancer diagnosis brought them back together. “All we have to do is rally together to make it through this.”