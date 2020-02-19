Tamra Judge Says Ex Simon Barney’s Cancer Diagnosis Brought Estranged Family Together

Tamra Judge and Simon Barney have revealed the one bright side about his recent diagnosis with stage 3 throat cancer. The former couple and their three kids have all pulled closer together, ending the longtime estrangement between the kids and their parents.
“It’s kind of like a new beginning for me and my family,” Simon, 55, told People. “It’s really brought everyone closer together.” He and Tamra, 52, share son Spencer, 19, and daughters Sidney, 21, and Sophia, 14.
Simon was married to The Real Housewives of Orange County star from 1998 to 2011. Their split launched a contentious custody battle. Eventually, Sidney and Tamra became completely estranged and no longer spoke. Spencer, meanwhile, stopped speaking with Simon.
“The kids were split after the divorce and chose sides but, at the end of the day, none of that matters,” Tamra said about how the cancer diagnosis brought them back together. “All we have to do is rally together to make it through this.”
Simon is also increasingly in contact with Tamra’s son Ryan Vieth
, 34, who she had during a previous relationship. Ryan had a strained relationship with his former stepfather.
Simon met up with Tamra at a local Starbucks back in November 2019 to tell her about his diagnosis. “The kids were going to see me getting treatment, and I wanted her to kind of know what’s going on,” he said.
“Honestly, I’ve never seen him like that. He told me the news and we both literally started crying. I just couldn’t believe it,” Tamra said about the meeting. “My first thought was, ‘I don’t want to take my kids to their dad’s funeral,’ and immediately, any ill feelings between the two of us just vanished.”
“When I told Tamra, she said she cried for like, two or three days,” Simon revealed. “Things changed with our relationship from there, in a good way. We’re getting along in ways we haven’t in years.” Tamra said that their conversations no longer come “from a place of hate.”
Tamra is also in contact with Simon’s fiance, Catushia Ienni
. Simon said, “They text each other almost every day, which at first I was very uneasy. Like, ‘Okay, what are they saying? Is she telling her to get rid of me?’ But they’re really both just taking care of me.”
“I’m just so grateful he has her by his side,” Tamra said about Catushia, 39. “I told her, ‘Thank God you’re here. I know we’ve had our differences
, but I just want you to know I’m here for you too.’”
