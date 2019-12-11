‘RHOC’ Gina Kirschenheiter Called Off Divorce Before Husband’s Domestic Violence Charges

Gina Kirschenheiter is getting divorced from her husband of eight years, Matt. But in the Tuesday, December 10 episode of The Real Housewives Of Orange County, she revealed that, just weeks before he was charged with domestic violence, they had actually reconciled!
During the episode, Gina, 35, revealed their decision to stay together to her mother. “Ultimately, we decided not to get divorced,” she explained.
“I feel like this is the first time that Matt is actually in the fight for his family,” the Long Island native continued. The couple share daughter Sienna, 5, and sons Nicholas, 7, and Luca, 4. “We sort of both get it where we feel more connected now than we ever have,” she said.
“I’ve been through a lot with him. I’m going to embrace this and I’m going to try this because this is my family,” Gina told her mom.
One of the reasons for their divorce was that Matt had cheated on Gina. She told Emily Simpson during a previous episode, “He’s just changed, I’m telling you, he’s changed. He would never cheat on me again.” She even confessed that they were sleeping together.
1 of 7
But that doesn’t mean Gina was letting go of all her fear. “I have obviously trust issues. I think I would be naive to trust 100 percent. But I am really trying my best to let go of all that anger and to let my guard down again,” Gina said in the new episode, which was filmed in May. “Because that’s the only way it’s going to work.”
2 of 7
Photo credit: Jason Mendez/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
3 of 7
In the court documents, it was charged that Matt “inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition” on Gina.
Photo credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
4 of 7
Matt’s attorney, Edward Welbourn, told RadarOnline.com at the time, “Matt maintains his innocence. The divorce and the alleged incident is unfortunate, and there are unfortunately three children who also are going through this. In these cases, where there are no witnesses, it comes down to the credibility of the people. Matt has always been a family man, a hardworking man who has provided for his family. He’s got fantastic credibility. We look forward to his day in court and he continues to maintain his innocence.”
Photo credit: MEGA
5 of 7
Gina filed for divorce in April 2019. Their marriage will be dissolved in January 2020.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 7
In August, they apparently came to a custody agreement. Gina got primary custody of their three kids and almost $10,000 in monthly support. They share legal custody and Matt get the kids on the weekends.
Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
7 of 7
Photo credit: INSTARImages
But that doesn’t mean Gina was letting go of all her fear. “I have obviously trust issues. I think I would be naive to trust 100 percent. But I am really trying my best to let go of all that anger and to let my guard down again,” Gina said in the new episode, which was filmed in May. “Because that’s the only way it’s going to work.”
Photo credit: Jason Mendez/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
In the court documents, it was charged that Matt “inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition” on Gina.
Photo credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Matt’s attorney, Edward Welbourn, told RadarOnline.com at the time, “Matt maintains his innocence. The divorce and the alleged incident is unfortunate, and there are unfortunately three children who also are going through this. In these cases, where there are no witnesses, it comes down to the credibility of the people. Matt has always been a family man, a hardworking man who has provided for his family. He’s got fantastic credibility. We look forward to his day in court and he continues to maintain his innocence.”
Gina filed for divorce in April 2019. Their marriage will be dissolved in January 2020.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
In August, they apparently came to a custody agreement. Gina got primary custody of their three kids and almost $10,000 in monthly support. They share legal custody and Matt get the kids on the weekends.
Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
Photo credit: INSTARImages