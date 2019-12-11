‘RHOC’ Gina Kirschenheiter Called Off Divorce Before Husband’s Domestic Violence Charges

Gina Kirschenheiter is getting divorced from her husband of eight years, Matt. But in the Tuesday, December 10 episode of The Real Housewives Of Orange County, she revealed that, just weeks before he was charged with domestic violence, they had actually reconciled!

During the episode, Gina, 35, revealed their decision to stay together to her mother. “Ultimately, we decided not to get divorced,” she explained.

“I feel like this is the first time that Matt is actually in the fight for his family,” the Long Island native continued. The couple share daughter Sienna, 5, and sons Nicholas, 7, and Luca, 4. “We sort of both get it where we feel more connected now than we ever have,” she said.

“I’ve been through a lot with him. I’m going to embrace this and I’m going to try this because this is my family,” Gina told her mom.

One of the reasons for their divorce was that Matt had cheated on Gina. She told Emily Simpson during a previous episode, “He’s just changed, I’m telling you, he’s changed. He would never cheat on me again.” She even confessed that they were sleeping together.