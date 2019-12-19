‘Thirsty’ Vicki Gunvalson Throws Tantrum Over Demotion At ‘RHOC’ Reunion

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County was the very first to not feature Vicki Gunvalson as a main cast member. Instead, the 57-year-old was demoted to a reduced “friend of” role. During the first part of the RHOC reunion, which aired December 18, Vicki raged backstage as she was kept from the reunion couches. She accused the producers of treating her like a “thirsty” “bottom feeder.”
“I am pissed at you guys right now,” she told producers backstage, where she was kept waiting while the other women filmed. “I feel like a f**king fool. I’m literally going to leave. This is bulls**t.”
“Where am I sitting? I want to know,” she asked about the seating arrangement on the couches. Traditionally, women who appear on the show as a “friend of” sit on the ends of the couches for their segments, far away from Andy Cohen in the center. “Am I coming and sitting at the end like a little lap dog?” she asked. “I’m not going and sitting on the end.”
“I started this show 15 years ago,” she said. “You put me on or just let me go. F**king just let me go if you don’t want me anymore. Let me go in grace!” She also told her producer, Gavin, “You think I'm okay with this? This show has gone down because I am not the leader!”
Vicki’s fiancé Steve Lodge
tried to calm her down, and she explained to him why she was upset. “The fact that they're in one or two acts already and now they're gonna throw me in like I'm thirsty. I feel like I'm with the bottom-feeders. I feel like I'm with the catfish!” she yelled.
Steve suggested they just go home. Vicki continued, “You know what? They made me wait. And every hour I waited while they're out there filming makes me feel like I'm a has-been.”
When producers did finally bring her to set, Vicki hadn’t calmed down. She yelled, “Let me sit down and get my job over with!” Shannon Beador
, Tamra Judge
and Gina Kirschenheiter
scooted down so that Vicki could be next to Andy. She complained to the Bravo honcho, “I was waiting back there. My temperature's at like 150! Don't f**king do this to me. Yep. Not good.”
During the actual reunion, she once again got into a screaming match with Kelly Dodd
. She shouted, “Trash. You are an idiot. Get her off my show! Get her off my show! Get her off my show!” Kelly, 44, pointed out that Vicki actually was
off the show. Braunwyn Windham-Burke
interjected, “It's not your show.”
Photo credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Then Vicki turned on her, saying, “Oh, yes, Braunwyn! Season Number 1! You wouldn't be here, you wouldn't be here, you wouldn't be here if I didn't start this 15 years ago!”
