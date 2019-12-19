‘Thirsty’ Vicki Gunvalson Throws Tantrum Over Demotion At ‘RHOC’ Reunion

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County was the very first to not feature Vicki Gunvalson as a main cast member. Instead, the 57-year-old was demoted to a reduced “friend of” role. During the first part of the RHOC reunion, which aired December 18, Vicki raged backstage as she was kept from the reunion couches. She accused the producers of treating her like a “thirsty” “bottom feeder.”

“I am pissed at you guys right now,” she told producers backstage, where she was kept waiting while the other women filmed. “I feel like a f**king fool. I’m literally going to leave. This is bulls**t.”

“Where am I sitting? I want to know,” she asked about the seating arrangement on the couches. Traditionally, women who appear on the show as a “friend of” sit on the ends of the couches for their segments, far away from Andy Cohen in the center. “Am I coming and sitting at the end like a little lap dog?” she asked. “I’m not going and sitting on the end.”