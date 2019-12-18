Yikes! Shannon Beador’s Date Brings Up Her Weight — And He Has History With Vicki!

Shannon Beador thought she might be getting lucky in love, but instead she went on two awkward dates with Duff Evans. As she explained when she brought him to Vicki Gunvalson’s engagement party, he has a child with former The Real Housewives Of Orange County star Tammy Knickerbocker and used to work with Vicki, 57. But their love connection went downhill when he made an insensitive comment about Shannon’s weight!
Shannon, 55, went out with Duff at the beginning of the episode. She explained in her confessional, “I don’t know Duff very well, but we met on a few occasions and I saw him out one night and we spent some time together, so I’m going to go on a date with him.”
As Star readers know, Shannon and her ex-husband David finalized their divorce in April. Shannon explained her desire to date, saying, “This is what I have vowed to do. I want to date and put myself out there until I meet somebody” She emphasized that her main concern was “having fun.”
She mentioned to Duff that he was going to attend Vicki’s engagement party to Steve Lodge with her. He called her “Vicki G” and said it was “exciting.”
“That’s crazy that you guys worked together,” Shannon said. The editors played a clip of Vicki and Duff in an office. She thanked him for working with her, and then he kissed her on the lips!
Duff asked if Shannon had been dating since her divorce, and she admitted to seeing “a few people.” She said, “I’m not looking to jump back in,” explaining that since she was in a relationship for 20 years, she doesn’t want to choose someone new right away and regret it.
Duff’s aggressive manners weren’t sitting right with Shannon. “I have never been on a date with someone who’s been so forward,” she said to the camera. “I need more than a dinner date.”
Then, Duff made a super rude comment about her weight. He said, “You look great but back it up a year — what happened?”
Despite the awkwardness, Shannon still brought Duff to Vicki’s engagement party, where she told everyone, “He had a child with Tammy Knickerbocker, who used to hang out with this group of people. So he knows a lot of people here.” Vicki said he was “fine.”
