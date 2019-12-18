Yikes! Shannon Beador’s Date Brings Up Her Weight — And He Has History With Vicki!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Shannon Beador thought she might be getting lucky in love, but instead she went on two awkward dates with Duff Evans. As she explained when she brought him to Vicki Gunvalson’s engagement party, he has a child with former The Real Housewives Of Orange County star Tammy Knickerbocker and used to work with Vicki, 57. But their love connection went downhill when he made an insensitive comment about Shannon’s weight!

Shannon, 55, went out with Duff at the beginning of the episode. She explained in her confessional, “I don’t know Duff very well, but we met on a few occasions and I saw him out one night and we spent some time together, so I’m going to go on a date with him.”

As Star readers know, Shannon and her ex-husband David finalized their divorce in April. Shannon explained her desire to date, saying, “This is what I have vowed to do. I want to date and put myself out there until I meet somebody” She emphasized that her main concern was “having fun.”