Tamra Judge Worries Son Ryan Is Suicidal As Husband Eddie Tells Him To ‘Just Get Over It’

Tamra Judge is worried about her son Ryan Vieth, even saying she’s concerned he might be suicidal. On the November 12 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra, 52, attended a therapy session with Ryan, 33, that left them both in tears. But her husband, Eddie Judge, wasn’t sympathetic, saying he should “just get over it.”
As Star readers know, in an episode that aired earlier this season, Tamra worried that Ryan “really needs help.” “My life’s a little up and down lately,” he admitted at the time. Because of his mom’s urging, he agreed to start seeing a therapist.
The therapist suggested he bring his mom in for a session because she believed Ryan’s issues began during his childhood. Tamra sat down with him and the therapist and quickly explained that she blames herself for a lot of Ryan’s issues, because she was a single, teen mom who struggled financially while raising him.
“I carry guilt 'cause I feel like I let him down,” she said, crying. “I look at my kids now and the opportunities that they have. I got two kids in college now. Ryan never... He ran out of the house at 18 'cause he couldn't stand his stepdad. He doesn't want to be controlled, he doesn't want to be told what to do, so he fights life.”
Ryan said in a confessional that he does resent that his siblings have more opportunity than he did growing up. Tamra has Sophia, Sidney and Spencer with ex-husband Simon Barney.
Ryan also told his therapist that it hurts him that his biological dad missed moments in his life and in his granddaughter’s life.
“You are a good dad,” Tamra told Ryan and his therapist as mom and son both cried. “But I see that he's putting all of his energy — all of it — into her. He is so troubled by his past that he doesn't want her to have that life.”
“I can look at my son's eyes and see he's just not himself,” she said in the confessional. “He just wants to protect this little girl so much, like just smother her, and he doesn't let other people in. He isolates himself with Ava, and it's starting to concern me.”
The therapist also read Tamra a list of Ryan’s beliefs about himself he’d written down: “I'm a bad person, worthless. I'm a failure. Can't succeed. Powerless. I don't belong. I don't matter.” They both cried.
“It just makes me wanna die,” she told the camera. “I worry that one day Ryan might commit suicide. That's my biggest, biggest fear.”
When Tamra went home to discuss it with Eddie, 46, he wasn’t exactly sympathetic toward his stepson. He told his wife she did the best she could raising him.
He told the camera, “Tamra's a great mom with all her children. Every kid is different. Some need to be coddled, some need to be motivated, some need a kick in the a**. When you're struggling with your childhood issues as a man, I don't think you're a man, k? So just get over it, move on, grow up, take care of your responsibilities. That's life.”
