Tamra Judge Worries Son Ryan Is Suicidal As Husband Eddie Tells Him To ‘Just Get Over It’

Tamra Judge is worried about her son Ryan Vieth, even saying she’s concerned he might be suicidal. On the November 12 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra, 52, attended a therapy session with Ryan, 33, that left them both in tears. But her husband, Eddie Judge, wasn’t sympathetic, saying he should “just get over it.”

As Star readers know, in an episode that aired earlier this season, Tamra worried that Ryan “really needs help.” “My life’s a little up and down lately,” he admitted at the time. Because of his mom’s urging, he agreed to start seeing a therapist.

The therapist suggested he bring his mom in for a session because she believed Ryan’s issues began during his childhood. Tamra sat down with him and the therapist and quickly explained that she blames herself for a lot of Ryan’s issues, because she was a single, teen mom who struggled financially while raising him.